Atletico React To Clattenburg Admitting Real Madrid's Goal In 2016 UCL Final Was Offside

It appears Atletico Madrid are still marinating in the disappointment of their 2016 Champions League loss against arch-rivals Real Madrid. Mark Clattenburg, who officiated the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid 2016 Champions League final made some controversial revelations about the game this week. In his column for Daily Mail, Mark Clattenburg disclosed that the first goal of the match which was scored by Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos was actually offside. Sergio Ramos' goal helped Real Madrid take the game to overtime in Milan. Were it not for Ramos' first-half goal, Yannick Carrasco's dramatically late heroics would have sealed the win for Atletico Madrid.

Atletico vs Real Madrid 2016 Champions League final: Atletico Madrid's Twitter account shares screenshots from Mark Clattenburg's article

Atletico vs Real Madrid 2016 Champions League final: Mark Clattenburg tried to make up for his error

Clattenburg, in his column for the Daily Mail, wrote, "In that final, Real Madrid went 1-0 up in the first half but the goal was slightly offside and we realised at half-time. It was a hard call and my assistant missed it." However, Atletico Madrid were handed a penalty in the second half which Antoine Griezmann unluckily missed. Yannick Carrasco then scored a late equaliser to take the game to extra time. The Atletico vs Real Madrid 2016 Champions League final went on to penalties, which was decided by the boot of none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mark Clattenburg recalled that Real Madrid's centre-back tried to confront him when he handed Atletico Madrid the penalty. "I gave Atletico a penalty early in the second half when Pepe fouled Fernando Torres," Clattenburg stated. "Pepe was furious and said to me in perfect English: 'Never a penalty, Mark.' I said to him: 'Your first goal shouldn't have stood.' It shut him up." Mark Clattenburg claimed that he didn't let Pepe get away with his antics that night as he studied the Portuguese defender before the game, since he had a reputation for nasty challenges.

