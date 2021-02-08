ATL Vs CEV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, LaLiga Game Preview

Atletico Madrid (ATL) will lock horns with Celta Vigo (CEV) in the upcoming game of LaLiga on Monday, February 8 at 9:00 PM local time (Tuesday, February 9 at 1:30 AM IST). The game will be played at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. Here is our ATL vs CEV Dream11 prediction, top picks and ATL vs CEV Dream11 team.

ATL vs CEV Dream11 prediction: ATL vs CEV Dream11 prediction and preview

Atletico Madrid are currently leading the LaLiga standings with 50 points. Luis Suarez and team have played nineteen games so far in the tournament, winning sixteen and losing one (two draws). Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are at the eleventh spot with 25 points and a win-loss record of 6-8 (seven draws).

ATL vs CEV Dream11 prediction: ATL vs CEV Dream11 team and schedule

Spain date and time: Monday, February 8 at 9:00 PM

Indian date and time: Tuesday, February 9 at 1:30 AM

Venue: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

ATL vs CEV Dream11 prediction: ATL vs CEV probable playing 11

ATL vs CEV Live: Atletico Madrid probable playing 11

Jan Oblak, Felipe, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic, Lucas Torreira, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Thomas Lemar, Angel Correa, Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

ATL vs CEV Live: Celta Vigo probable playing 11

Ruben Blanco, Aaron Caricol, Nestor Araujo, Jeison Murillo, Hugo Mallo, Fran Beltran, Renato Tapia, Denis Suarez, Nolito, Santi Mina, Iago Aspas

ATL vs CEV Dream11 prediction: ATL vs CEV Dream11 team, top picks

Atletico Madrid: Jose Gimenez, Marcos Llorente, Luis Suarez

Celta Vigo: Hugo Mallo, Nolito, Iago Aspas

ATL vs CEV Match prediction: ATL vs CEV Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak

Defenders: Jose Gimenez, Felipe, Stefan Savic, Hugo Mallo

Midfielders: Marcos Llorente, Lucas Torreira, Nolito

Forwards: Luis Suarez, Iago Aspas, Joao Felix

ATL vs CEV team: ATL vs CEV Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Atletico Madrid are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above ATL vs CEV Dream11 prediction, ATL vs CEV Dream11 team, probable ATL vs CEV playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ATL vs CEV Dream11 team and ATL vs CEV match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

