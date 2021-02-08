ATL Vs CEV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, LaLiga Game Preview

Quick links:
Atletico Madrid (ATL) will lock horns with Celta Vigo (CEV) in the upcoming game of LaLiga on Monday, February 8 at 9:00 PM local time (Tuesday, February 9 at 1:30 AM IST). The game will be played at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. Here is our ATL vs CEV Dream11 prediction, top picks and ATL vs CEV Dream11 team.
Atletico Madrid are currently leading the LaLiga standings with 50 points. Luis Suarez and team have played nineteen games so far in the tournament, winning sixteen and losing one (two draws). Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are at the eleventh spot with 25 points and a win-loss record of 6-8 (seven draws).
Jan Oblak, Felipe, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic, Lucas Torreira, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Thomas Lemar, Angel Correa, Joao Felix, Luis Suarez
Ruben Blanco, Aaron Caricol, Nestor Araujo, Jeison Murillo, Hugo Mallo, Fran Beltran, Renato Tapia, Denis Suarez, Nolito, Santi Mina, Iago Aspas
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Atletico Madrid are the favourites to win the game.
