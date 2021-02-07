Real Betis Vs Barcelona Live Stream: How To Watch LaLiga, Prediction, H2H And Team News

Real Betis host Barcelona on the Matchday 22 of the ongoing LaLiga campaign. The LaLiga encounter will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium on Sunday, February 7 with the match set to kick off at 1:30 AM (Monday, February 8) according to IST. Let's have a look at the Real Betis vs Barcelona live stream, playing 11, team news, and other match details.

Both teams walk into the match following contrasting results in the Copa del Rey fixtures midweek as FC Barcelona managed to pull off a great comeback and register a 5-3 victory over Granada which sees Ronald Koeman's side cement a semi-final spot for themselves in the Cup competition. Betis, on the other hand, played out a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao with the result decided via penalties. Manuel Pellegrini's men lost the match on penalties and were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Real Betis vs Barcelona Team News

Real Betis will remain without the services of Victor Camarasa and Dani Martin as both the players are currently sidelined nursing their respective injures. Diego Lainez will also be unavailable for the Barcelona clash after testing positive for the coronavirus as he is currently under isolation. Manuel Pellegrini will also be sweating over the fitness and match availability of former Barcelona stars Marc Bartra and Claudio Bravo as the duo remains doubtful for this match.

FC Barcelona, on the other hand, will start the match with a depleted squad as long-term absentees Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati remain unavailable for the Betis clash. Koeman will also have some defensive issues to sort out as Sergi Roberto is also ruled after he picked up an injury against Granada while Gerard Pique will also be sidelined and not be in contention to play on Sunday.

Real Betis vs Barcelona Predicted Playing 11s

Real Betis - Joel Robles, Aissa Mandi, Alex Moreno, Emerson, Victor Ruiz, Sergio Canales, Guido Rodriguez, Joaquin, Nabil Fekir, Cristian Tello, Loren Moron.

Barcelona - Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Ousmane Dembele, Pedri, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann.

How to watch LaLiga live: How to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona in India?

There will be no live telecast of the game in India. However, fans can watch Real Betis vs Barcelona live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Real Betis vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona are currently on a five-match winning streak and will be will looking to make it six straight wins across all competitions and edge closer to table-toppers Atletico Madrid who still hold a massive 10-point lead with an additional game in hand. We predict a narrow win for FC Barcelona as the Catalunya giants look likely to walk away with three points.

Prediction- Real Betis 0-1 Barcelona