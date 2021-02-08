Atletico Madrid Vs Celta Vigo Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Atletico Madrid welcome Celta Vigo on Matchday 22 of the ongoing LaLiga fixture on Monday. The match is set to be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on February 8 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM (February 9) according to IST. Let’s have a look at the Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo live stream, playing 11 and other details of this LaLiga fixture.

Atletico Madrid are flying high in the Spanish top-flight as Diego Simeone's men occupy the top spot in the LaLiga. The Madrid outfit has 16 wins from 19 games and has registered 50 points this season. With FC Barcelona winning their Sunday night match against Real Betis, Atletico's 10-point lead was reduced to seven. However, the hosts still have two more games in hand and will look at this game as a perfect opportunity to extend their lead over the second-placed Catalunya outfit.

Celta Vigo on the other hand are slotted just around midtable. Currently positioned 11 in LaLiga standings, the visitors walk into the match following a string of poor performances. Eduardo Coudet 's men are winless in their last 6 matches and currently sit with 25 points against their name from 21 league matches.

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Team News

Atletico will be without the services of Joao Felix and Yannick Carrasco who have tested positive for Corona Virus and will be unavailable for the Celta Vigo clash. Mario Hermoso and Moussa Dembele also joined the duo after coming in contact with coronavirus and are currently in isolation. English international Kieran Trippier is not included in the matchday squad as he remains suspended for the Monday night clash.

Celta Vigo on the other hand will miss only two first-team regulars for the trip to Madrid. David Junca and Sergio Alvarez are suffering from their respective injuries and are ruled out for the Monday night game. Apart from the duo, Eduardo Coudet has most of his players fit and ready to be in contention for the game.

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo live in India?

There will be no live telecast of the game in India. However, fans can watch Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Celta Vigo will find Atletico Madrid to be a very difficult team to score against as the hosts have conceded only 10 goals in 19 games. Facing such a strong Atletico team at the home will be a little too much to overcome for Celta Vigo as we predict a comfortable win for Simeone's side at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Atletico Madrid 3-0 Celta Vigo