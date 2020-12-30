ATL Vs GEF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, La Liga Match Preview

Diego Simeone's Atletico de Madrid will host Jose Bordalas' Getafe at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, December 30 at 11:45 PM IST. Here's a look at our ATL vs GEF Dream11 prediction, ATL vs GEF Dream11 team and the probable ATL vs GEF playing 11.

ATL vs GEF live: ATL vs GEF Dream11 prediction and preview

Getafe sit 13th in LaLiga standings and head into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo while their hosts Atletico de Madrid are currently at the top of LaLiga standings and arrive into this game after a 2-0 win over Real Sociedad. The team will see this clash as a potential opportunity to further strengthen their position in the league table.

In terms of team news, Atletico de Madrid will be without the services of Kieran Trippier who has been suspended by the FA for a breach of regulations committed by the player before his exit from Tottenham Hotspur. The visitors, on the other hand, have Allan-Romeo Nyom, Damian Suarez, Erick Cabaco all suspended. Based on recent form, our ATL vs GEF match prediction is a win for Atletico de Madrid.

Also Read | GRD Vs VAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, La Liga Match Preview

ATL vs GEF live: Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Head-to-Head

Atletico have won their last 10 home matches against Getafe in all competitions. The last time the two sides went head to head the game ended Atletico de Madrid 2 - 0 Getafe, courtesy of goals from Marcos Llorente and Thomas Partey.

Also Read | HFC Vs FCG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero Indian Super League Match Preview

ATL vs GEF Dream11 prediction: Probable ATL vs GEF playing 11

Atletico de Madrid probable 11: Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Felipe, Stefan Savic; Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Sime Vrsaljko; Angel Correa, Luis Suarez, Joao Felix

Getafe probable 11: Ruben Yanez; Mathias Olivera, Chema Rodriguez, Xabier Etxeita, Djene Dakonam; David Timor, Mauro Arambarri, Nemanja Maksimovic; Marc Cucurella, Enes Unal, Cucho Hernandez

ATL vs GEF live: Top picks for ATL vs GEF Dream11 team

ATL vs GEF live: Atletico de Madrid top picks

Yannick Carrasco

Angel Correa

ATL vs GEF live: Getafe top picks

Cucho Hernandez

Marc Cucurella

Also Read | TOT Vs FUL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Match Preview

ATL vs GEF Dream11 prediction: ATL vs GEF Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Jan Oblak

Defenders - Mathias Olivera, Xabier Etxeita, Felipe, Stefan Savic

Midfielders - Marc Cucurella, Mauro Arambarri, Yannick Carrasco (C), Angel Correa

Forwards - Cucho Hernandez, Joao Felix (VC)

Also Read | Is Eden Hazard Playing Tonight Vs Elche? Real Madrid Team News For LaLiga Fixture

Note: The above ATL vs GEF Dream11 prediction, ATL vs GEF Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ATL vs GEF Dream11 team and ATL vs GEF Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Atletico de Madrid Twitter