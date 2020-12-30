GRD Vs VAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, La Liga Match Preview

Quick links:
Seventh-placed Granada will host Valencia at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, December 30 at 9:30 PM IST. Here's a look at our GRD vs VAL Dream11 prediction, GRD vs VAL Dream11 team and the probable GRD vs VAL playing 11.
Granada saw a five-game unbeaten run come to an end last time out at the hands of Real Madrid but sit high in the table with just four points separating the team from sixth-placed Barcelona. Their Matchday 16 opponents, on the other hand, come into this game after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Sevilla and are winless in their last six matches. Valencia could face relegation if they don't manage to turn around their situation soon. Based on recent form our GRD vs VAL match prediction is a narrow win for Valencia.
Valencia are undefeated in 16 of their last 17 matches against Granada in all competitions.
🚨 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬: #GranadaValencia— Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) December 30, 2020
⚽️ Last match of the year.#AMUNTValencia 🦇 pic.twitter.com/3oh8CVj73J
Granada probable 11: Rui Silva ; Dimitri Foulquier, Domingos Duarte, German Sanchez, Carlos Neva; Yangel Herrera, Maxime Gonalons, Yan Brice Eteki; Antonio Puertas, Roberto Soldado, Luis Suarez
Valencia probable 11: Jaume Domenech; Daniel Wass, Mouctar Diakhaby, Eliaquim Mangala, Jose Gaya; Denis Cheryshev, Carlos Soler, Lee Kang-in, Jason; Goncalo Guedes, Maxi Gomez
GRD vs VAL live: Granada top picks
GRD vs VAL live: Valencia top picks
Goalkeeper: Rui Silva
Defenders: Dimitri Foulquier, Daniel Wass, Jose Gaya, German Sanchez
Midfielders: Carlos Soler (VC), Antonio Puertas, Yangel Herrera
Forwards: Maxi Gomez, Lee Kang-in, Roberto Soldado (C)
Note: The above GRD vs VAL Dream11 prediction, GRD vs VAL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GRD vs VAL Dream11 team and GRD vs VAL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
Image Credits: Granada CF Twitter