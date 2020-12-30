GRD Vs VAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, La Liga Match Preview

Seventh-placed Granada will host Valencia at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, December 30 at 9:30 PM IST. Here's a look at our GRD vs VAL Dream11 prediction, GRD vs VAL Dream11 team and the probable GRD vs VAL playing 11.

GRD vs VAL live: GRD vs VAL dream11 prediction and preview

Granada saw a five-game unbeaten run come to an end last time out at the hands of Real Madrid but sit high in the table with just four points separating the team from sixth-placed Barcelona. Their Matchday 16 opponents, on the other hand, come into this game after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Sevilla and are winless in their last six matches. Valencia could face relegation if they don't manage to turn around their situation soon. Based on recent form our GRD vs VAL match prediction is a narrow win for Valencia.

GRD vs VAL live: Granada vs Valencia Head-to-Head

Valencia are undefeated in 16 of their last 17 matches against Granada in all competitions.

GRD vs VAL Dream11 prediction: Probable GRD vs VAL playing 11

Granada probable 11: Rui Silva ; Dimitri Foulquier, Domingos Duarte, German Sanchez, Carlos Neva; Yangel Herrera, Maxime Gonalons, Yan Brice Eteki; Antonio Puertas, Roberto Soldado, Luis Suarez

Valencia probable 11: Jaume Domenech; Daniel Wass, Mouctar Diakhaby, Eliaquim Mangala, Jose Gaya; Denis Cheryshev, Carlos Soler, Lee Kang-in, Jason; Goncalo Guedes, Maxi Gomez

GRD vs VAL live: Top picks for GRD vs VAL Dream11 team

GRD vs VAL live: Granada top picks

German Sanchez

Roberto Soldado

GRD vs VAL live: Valencia top picks

Carlos Soler

Maxi Gomez

GRD vs VAL Dream11 prediction: GRD vs VAL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Rui Silva

Defenders: Dimitri Foulquier, Daniel Wass, Jose Gaya, German Sanchez

Midfielders: Carlos Soler (VC), Antonio Puertas, Yangel Herrera

Forwards: Maxi Gomez, Lee Kang-in, Roberto Soldado (C)

Note: The above GRD vs VAL Dream11 prediction, GRD vs VAL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GRD vs VAL Dream11 team and GRD vs VAL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

