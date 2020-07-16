Atlanta United Vs Cincinnati Prediction, H2h, Live Stream, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

Atlanta United are up against Cincinnati in the upcoming clash of the MLS is Back tournament. Both Atlanta United and Cincinnati have lost their first game of the tournament. Atlanta United are on the third spot of the points table with a goal difference of (-1), while Cincinnati are on the last position of the points table with a goal difference of (-4). Major League Soccer officials have managed to propose a completely new format to carry on with the league since the Covid-19 outbreak. The 24 clubs have been divided into six groups with each conference being split into groups of four teams each.

Also Read | Raheem Sterling Trolls Piers Morgan For 2015 Tweet As Morgan Makes Amends

MLS is Back live: Atlanta United vs Cincinnati live stream

Game: Atlanta United vs Cincinnati Date and time: Thursday, July 16 6:30 PM IST Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Also Read | Real Madrid Create History As The First Team In LaLiga To Have 21 Different Scorers

MLS standings: Atlanta United vs Cincinnati live stream in India

The Atlanta United vs Cincinnati live stream in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the Atlanta United vs Cincinnati live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch every minute of the Atlanta United vs Cincinnati game.

Atlanta United vs Cincinnati live stream H2H

Atlanta United have faced Cincinnati thrice in the past and have managed to win all the three games.

Also Read | Tottenham Right-back Serge Aurier's Brother Shot Dead In Public In France

MLS is Back live: Atlanta United vs Cincinnati prediction, squad updates

Atlanta United vs Cincinnati prediction: Atlanta United FC (ATU)

Brad Guzan, Alec Kann, Brendan Moore, Anton Walkes, Brooks Lennon, George Campbell, Fernando Meza, Laurence Wyke, Edgar Castillo, Franco Escobar, George Bello, Miles Robinson, Ezequiel Barco, Emerson Hyndman, Mohammed Adams, Jeff Larentowicz, Eric Remedi, Manuel Castro, Matheus Rossetto, Jake Mulraney, Gonzalo Martinez, Jurgen Damm, Adam Jahn, Jerome-Williams, Josef Martinez, Jon Gallagher, Tyler Wolff

Also Read | Gundogan Delves Into ‘El Mago’ David Silva’s Legacy And The Heir To His Throne, Phil Foden

Atlanta United vs Cincinnati prediction: FC Cincinnati (CIN)

Spencer Richey, Przemyslaw Tyton, Bobby Edwards, Kendall Waston, Maikel van der Werff, Tom Pettersson, Nick Hagglund, Greg Garza, Andrew Gutman, Mathieu Deplagne, Saad Abdul-Salaam, Zico Bailey, Caleb Stanko, Fatai Alashe, Thomas McCabe, Allan Cruz, Haris Medunjanin, James McLaughlin, Adrien Regattin, Siem de de Jong, Frankie Amaya, Kekuta Manneh, Joseph-Claude Gyau, Jurgen Locadia, Yuya Kubo, Brandon Vazquez, Rashawn Dally

MLS is Back tournament: Atlanta United vs Cincinnati prediction and probable playing XI

Atlanta United vs Cincinnati prediction: Atlanta United FC Playing XI

Brad Guzan, Brooks Lennon, Anton Walkes, George Bello, Ezequiel Barco, Mohammed Adams, Emerson Hyndman, Jeff Larentowicz, Josef Martinez, Gonzalo Martinez, Jurgen Damm

Atlanta United vs Cincinnati prediction: FC Cincinnati Playing XI

Spencer Richey, Kendall Waston, Saad Abdul-Salaam, Zico Bailey, Andrew Gutman, Adrien Regattin, Allan Cruz, Siem de Jong, Yuya Kubo, Jurgen Locadia, Brandon Vazquez

(Image Courtesy: Atlanta United/Instagram)