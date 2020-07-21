Atlanta United Vs Columbus Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, MLS Is Back Live Game Info

Atlanta United will take on the Columbus Crew SC in a Group E fixture of the MLS is back tournament on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). The MLS is Back live match will be played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Field, Orlando, Florida. The MLS is Back tournament marked the return of soccer in the United States after the coronavirus pandemic brought all sporting activities to a halt in March. Here is Atlanta United vs Columbus live stream, Atlanta United vs Columbus H2H and our Atlanta United vs Columbus prediction.

MLS is back tournament live: Atlanta United vs Columbus prediction and preview

Atlanta United have had a poor campaign so far and find themselves at the bottom of the MLS table for Group E, being at the risk of being eliminated if they fail to win against Columbus Crew. Atlanta United have lost both their Group E games, falling to a 0-1 defeat against New York Red Bulls. before succumbing to a similar result against FC Cincinnati. The franchise had won two of their four games in the Eastern Conference before the MLS was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, are well set to qualify for the 16-team knockout round, having won both their Group E fixtures. Columbus defeated Cincinnati in their opening fixture and then brushed aside New York Red Bulls in their next game. Columbus were in fine form before the lockdown, and were on the top of the Eastern Conference MLS table, having won three of their four games.

Catch us on ESPN2 & TUDN Tuesday 🤙#Crew96 — Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) July 20, 2020

Atlanta United vs Columbus prediction: Atlanta United vs Columbus H2H record

The overall Atlanta United vs Columbus H2H record favours Atlanta United, with Atlanta having registered five wins in their previous eight clashes. There has only been a solitary draw registered in the Atlanta United vs Columbus H2H matchups, dating back to the MLS playoffs in 2017. The most recent saw the Columbus Crew register a thrilling 3-1 win with Gyasi Zardes and Luis Diaz getting on the scoresheet followed by Miles Robinson's own goal. Atlanta would hope that their superior H2H record helps boost their confidence and help them register a much-needed victory for their side.

Atlanta United vs Columbus prediction: Predicted line-ups

Atlanta United: Brad Guzan; Fernando Meza, Miles Robinson, Franco Escobar; George Bello, Emerson Hyndman, Mohammed Adams, Brooks Lennon; Gonzalo Martinez, Matheus Rossetto, Manuel Castro.

Brad Guzan; Fernando Meza, Miles Robinson, Franco Escobar; George Bello, Emerson Hyndman, Mohammed Adams, Brooks Lennon; Gonzalo Martinez, Matheus Rossetto, Manuel Castro. Columbus: Eloy Room; Hector Jimenez, Josh Williams, Jonathan Mensah, Christopher Cadden; Darlington Nagbe, Sebastian Berhalter; Derrick Etienne, Lucas Zelarayan, Pedro Santos; Gyasi Zardes

Atlanta United vs Columbus prediction: Atlanta United vs Columbus live stream

Fans in the USA can catch the Atlanta United vs Columbus live stream on TUDN and the TUDN app. There will be no MLS is Back tournament live telecast of the Atlanta United vs Columbus clash in India. However, fans in India can watch the Atlanta United vs Columbus live stream by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. Fans in the UK can watch the Atlanta United vs Columbus live stream on Sky Sports. The match will kick off on Wednesday, July 22 at 5:30 AM IST.

MLS is back tournament live: Atlanta United vs Columbus prediction

While both teams at the opposite end of the spectrum in the MLS is back tournament, Atlanta United have their backs against their wall in what could potentially be their fixture. Columbus Crew have gone on from strength to strength in recent MLS seasons, and despite their poor head to head against Atlanta United, they enter the clash as favourites. Our Atlanta United vs Columbus prediction is that the Columbus will register a comfortable 2-0 victory on Tuesday (Wednesday IST).

