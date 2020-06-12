Atletico Madrid Chief Expects CL Title For Defeating Liverpool If Competition Is Cancelled

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid defeated defending European champions Liverpool in the Round of 16 of the Champions League back in March, knocking the Reds out of the competition. A few days after the game, the Champions League was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic rampaging across Europe. Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has now suggested that his club should be awarded the Champions League title in the event of the cancellation of the tournament.

Atletico Madrid chief expects Champions League title for Rojiblancos

While speaking to Spanish media publication Mundo Deportivo, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo claimed that the Rojiblancos should be crowned European champions if the Champions League is cancelled this season. He cited the reason that UEFA should crown a team that has defeated the defending European champions, drawing attention to the fact that his side knocked Liverpool out of the competition.

Atletico Madrid have suffered a couple of setbacks in the Champions League over the past few years. The Rojiblancos reached the Champions League final twice – in 2014 and 2016 – playing city rivals Real Madrid on both occasions. However, Diego Simeone’s men couldn’t get the better of their derby rivals and ended up on the losing side.

LaLiga return: Atletico Madrid's struggles in Spain

The game between Sevilla and Real Betis on Thursday (Friday IST) marked the LaLiga return post the coronavirus lockdown. Atletico Madrid have struggled in the league this season. Diego Simeone's men are placed a distant sixth on the LaLiga table, having bagged 45 points this season. Meanwhile, defending LaLiga champions Barcelona lead the charts with 58 points, while Real Madrid occupy the second spot with 56 points ahead of the LaLiga return.

LaLiga return: Atletico Madrid fixtures

Atletico Madrid will travel to San Memes as they look to play Athletic Club Bilbao on Sunday. Here is the full list of Atletico Madrid fixtures:

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid - Sunday, June 14, 5.30 pm IST

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid - Wednesday, June 17 (June 18 IST), 1.30 am IST

Atletico Madrid vs Valladolid - Saturday, June 20 (June 21 IST), 1.30 am IST

Levante vs Atletico Madrid - Tuesday, June 23, 11 pm IST

Atletico Madrid vs Alaves - June 28 (Time yet to be declared)

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid - July 1 (Time yet to be declared)

Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca - July 5 (Time yet to be declared)

Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid - July 8 (Time yet to be declared)

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis - July 12 (Time yet to be declared)

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid - July 15 (Time yet to be declared)

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad - July 19 (Time yet to be declared)

