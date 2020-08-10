Atletico Madrid Confirm Angel Correa And Sime Vrsaljko Tested Positive For COVID-19

Ahead of the RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid Champions League quarter-final, Diego Simeone's side has been dealt a major blow after two players tested positive for coronavirus. The Atletico Madrid coronavirus news broke out on Sunday that two members of the travelling squad to Portugal had tested positive, putting their quarter-final clash in jeopardy. The club has confirmed the identities of the players who will miss the trip to Portugal for the Champions League knockouts.

Angel Correa COVID positive: Atletico Madrid coronavirus results announced; Correa, Vrsaljko test positive

In an official statement released by the club, the Atletico Madrid coronavirus test results were released ahead of their trip to Portugal to complete their Champions League schedule. Along with Angel Correa COVID positive result, the club also found Sime Vrsaljko testing positive. The Atletico Madrid statement revealed that the Angel Correa COVID positive result means the Argentine is currently self-isolating at home and remains asymptomatic. Sime Vrsaljko, who was recovering from an injury and not training with the group is also asymptomatic and will quarantine himself at home. After the Angel Correa COVID positive test, the club announced that doctors will monitor both players as per the health protocol amidst the pandemic.

PCR tests for remaining first team players, coaches come back negative.

➡ https://t.co/dbdmCbEHl0 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 10, 2020

The test results ruled out Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko from the RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid Champions league quarter-final set to be played on Thursday at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon. There were fears of the clash being cancelled or postponed but UEFA’s medical protocol indicates that as long as there are 13 available players from the A list, the match will take place. Atletico Madrid named a 25-man squad for the clash and included academy prospects Alex Dos Santos, Manu Sanchez, Riquelme and Toni Moya in their travelling squad to Portugal ahead for their Champions League schedule.

Atletico Madrid will be hit hard by the unavailability of their star players and will have to cope with their absence as they look to clinch what will be their maiden Champions League triumph. Simeone's side have reached the final twice before being defeated by arch-rivals Real Madrid. Atletico Madrid registered a surprise victory over defending Champions Liverpool in their Round of 16 clash, while their opponents RB Leipzig coasted past last year's beaten finalists Tottenham.

(Image Courtesy: Angel Correa, Sime Vrsaljko Instagram)