Man United Vs Copenhagen Prediction, H2H, Live Stream, Europa League Preview

Man United will face off against FC Copenhagen in a Europa League quarter-final clash on Monday (Tuesday IST). With the knockout stages of the tournament being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the curtailed Europa League schedule will see knockout ties as opposed to the two-legged games held every season. The match will be played at the RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne, Germany. Here's a look at the Man United vs Copenhagen H2H record, Man United vs Copenhagen live stream details and our Man United vs Copenhagen prediction.

Europa League schedule: Man United vs Copenhagen prediction and preview

Man United registered a comfortable 7-1 aggregate over LASK in the Europa League Round of 16 clash. After registering a 5-0 win in March, the Red Devils finished the job with a 2-1 at home set up a quarter-final against Copenhagen. Copenhagen, on the other hand, registered a 3-0 win at home, to win the clash against Istanbul Basaksehir 3-1. While Man United have already secured Champions League football, the Red Devils will hope to crown the season with silverware.

Man United vs Copenhagen prediction: Man United vs Copenhagen H2H

There have been only two Man United vs Copenhagen H2H matches in history both coming during the Champions League season in 2006-07. Both teams were drawn in Group F of the group stage that season, along with Celtic and Benfica. The Red Devils registered a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford before Copenhagen tied the Man United vs Copenhagen H2H record at home with a 1-0 win.

Man United vs Copenhagen prediction: Predicted XIs

Man United: Sergio Romero; Aaron Wan-Bisska; Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams; Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic; Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial.

Sergio Romero; Aaron Wan-Bisska; Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams; Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic; Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial. Copenhagen: Karl-Johan Johnsson; Guillermo Varela, Victor Nelsson, Andreas Bjelland, Nicolai Boilesen; Robert Mudrazjia; Zeca, Pep Biel, Jonas Wind, Rasmus Falk; Mikkel Kaufmann

Man United vs Copenhagen prediction: Man United vs Copenhagen live stream details

Fans wondering how to watch Europa League live can catch the Man United vs Copenhagen live stream on the Sony LIV app at 12:30 AM IST. Sony Network is the official broadcaster partner of Europa League fixtures in India and will telecast the Man United vs Copenhagen match on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD. Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on the BT Sport network. For Europa League highlights and score updates, fans can keep tabs on the social media handles of Man United, FC Copenhagen and the Europa League.

Man United vs Copenhagen live stream: Man United vs Copenhagen prediction

While both teams come into the fixture riding on good form, Man United enter the clash as favourites. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are one of the favourites for the tournament, in fact. Copenhagen will look mount and upset and progress further into the competition. Our Man United vs Copenhagen prediction is that Red Devils will register a 3-1 win.

(Image Courtesy: Copenhagen, Man United Twitter)