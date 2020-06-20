Atletico Madrid Rejected Huge €150 Million Offer For Joao Felix From A Premier League Club

Atletico Madrid reportedly turned down a €150 million (£135m) offer for star forward Joao Felix earlier this season, according to a Goal report covering Atletico Madrid transfer news. According to the report, the LaLiga club claim that an unnamed Premier League club made a huge bid for Joao Felix before the pandemic. The bid was considered to be a serious one by Atletico Madrid, and it could have seen the 20-year-old Joao Felix move to England this summer.

However, the massive bid was rejected outright by Atletico Madrid. The Portuguese youngster Joao Felix is highly rated at the Wanda Metropolitano and it is reported that Diego Simeone is unwilling to part with the club-record signing. Joao Felix joined Atletico Madrid last summer from Benfica for a fee of €126m (£112.9m), which made him the fourth most expensive transfer of all time, according to Statista.

Atletico Madrid had also confirmed that they had signed Joao Felix on a seven-year contract. Goal revealed that all these factors did not deter an intermediary from the English club from approaching Atletico Madrid about a possible transfer concerning Joao Felix. Last season, Joao Felix was signed by the Atletico Madrid as a replacement for outgoing star forward Antoine Griezmann. Griezma moved to rival LaLiga rivals FC Barcelona, with the club paying €120 million (£107 million) to Atletico Madrid for the World Cup winner's services.

Joao Felix's season so far at Atletico Madrid

While Joao Felix was signed by Atletico Madrid as a direct replacement for Antoine Griezman, the Portuguese starlet has struggled to fit his boots in LaLiga. Author Eric McTear speaking to Bleacher Report listed out the reasons why he thinks Joao Felix has struggled in his first season at Atletico Madrid. He said that the massive transfer fee Atletico Madrid paid for Joao Felix has put massive pressure on his young shoulders. He also pointed to his age, saying that the 20-year-old needs to be given time to settle, adjust and develop to the playing style in LaLiga.

Joao Felix has 8 goals and 3 assists for Atletico Madrid in 29 experiences. He has struggled this season with several niggling ankle injuries. However as LaLiga resumed this month, Joao Felix has hit the ground running for Atletico Madrid. Joao Felix starred in his first appearance back after the hiatus, scoring twice in the 5-0 away win over Osasuna.

While Joao Felix is expected to stay at Atletico Madrid, the same cant be said of another LaLiga star, if LaLiga news is to be believed. The Sun, reporting on Atletico Madrid transfer news said that combative midfielder Thomas Partey is available for a summer exit from Atletico Madrid. Arsenal are reportedly interested in a move for the man who starred in midfield when Atletico Madrid knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League in March.

Image Courtesy: Atletico Madrid Instagram