Sevilla Vs Barcelona Live Streaming Details, Team News, Preview, LaLiga Live

LaLiga leaders Barcelona will make a trip to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium to face third-placed Sevilla in the headline fixture for Matchday 30, hoping to continue their good run of form since the return of football in Spain. The Sevilla vs Barcelona live game is scheduled for Friday, June 19, with kick-off scheduled for 10 pm local time (Saturday 1:30 am IST). Here are the Sevilla vs Barcelona live streaming details, team news and the rest of the LaLiga fixtures for Matchday 30.

ALSO READ: Arsenal Have Paid A Mammoth £15.75m Per Goal And £787,500 Per Tackle To Mesut Ozil: Report

LaLiga live: Sevilla vs Barcelona preview and team news

Quique Setien's Barcelona are currently two points clear at the top of the LaLiga table and have been in a great vein of form since the resumption of football. The Catalans have scored six goals and are yet to concede since the LaLiga return, but all of five Barcelona's defeats this season have come away from home and Sevilla could take some confidence from that statistic. Sevilla picked up four points from a possible six and will hope to tighten their grip on a top-four finish when they host the leaders on Friday, June 19, with kick-off scheduled for 10 pm local time (Saturday 1:30 am IST).

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo's Sister Slams Juventus Boss Sarri After Coppa Italia Final Defeat

For Barcelona, Ousmane Dembele is still sidelined but Jordi Alba is likely to return to the starting line-up following a one-game suspension. Frenkie de Jong and Arturo Vidal could be recalled to the starting line-up to in place of Arthur and Ivan Rakitic. Martin Brathwaite could also return to the playing XI, having been left out against Leganes and could partner Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi in a three-pronged attack with Antoine Griezmann likely to start from the bench.

Barcelona predicted starting line up: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Vidal, Busquets, De Jong; Braithwaite, Suarez Messi

For Sevilla, Julen Lopetegui has no injury concerns ahead of the LaLiga live clash between Sevilla and Barcelona. Lucas Ocampos has been the standout player this season, scoring 13 times across all competitions and he is set to start alongside former Barcelona star Munir El Haddadi. Suso and Oliver Torres might come into the team to offer Sevilla more dynamism in attack.

Sevilla predicted line up: Vaclik; Navas, Kounde, Carlos, Escudero; Banega, Fernando, Suso; Ocampos, De Jong, Munir

📜 PREVIEW | A clash against the league leaders as the race for the Champions League heats up. ⚪️🔴#SevillaFCBarça #WeareSevilla — Sevilla FC - #StayAtHome (@SevillaFC_ENG) June 19, 2020

LaLiga live: Sevilla vs Barcelona live streaming

Fans in the UK can watch the Sevilla vs Barcelona live streaming on Premier Player HD and LaLigaTV. Fans in the USA can catch the Sevilla vs Barcelona live streaming on beIN SPORTS. The LaLiga live games will not broadcast on Indian television but fans in India can watch the Sevilla vs Barcelona live streaming on Facebook as the official LaLiga page will broadcast the game.

ALSO READ: Marco Asensio's Stunning Return Applauded By Fans, Eden Hazard In Awe Of His First Touch

LaLiga fixtures for Matchday 30

Along with the Sevilla vs Barcelona live game, there are a number of interesting LaLiga fixtures scheduled for Matchday 30. Fourth-placed Atletico Madrid face Valladolid on Saturday 10 pm local time (Sunday 1:30 am IST) and Diego Simeone's side will hope to get a win to secure Champions League football next season. Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid will make the trip to the Anoeta Stadium to face Real Sociedad on Sunday, June 21, 10 pm local time (Monday 1:30 am IST).

ALSO READ: Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Hints David Luiz May Not Play For The Gunners Again

Image Credits - Sevilla/ Barcelona Instagram