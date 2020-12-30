Atletico Madrid Vs Getafe Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Diego Simeone's Atletico de Madrid will host Jose Bordalas' Getafe at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday, December 30. The LaLiga clash between Atletico de Madrid and Getafe is scheduled to kick off at 7:15 PM local time (11:45 PM IST). Here's a look at the Atletico Madrid vs Getafe team news, live stream details and our prediction for the crunch contest.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe match preview

Atletico de Madrid are currently at the summit of the LaLiga table, with 32 points from their 13 games. The Rojiblancos have had a strong start to the season, losing just one league game so far - a 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid earlier this month. However, Diego Simeone's men bounced back from that loss with back-to-back wins over Elche and Real Sociedad. The hosts will be looking to maintain their impressive run of form when they host Getafe later on Wednesday and end 2020 on a positive note.

Meanwhile, Getafe have struggled to find consistency this season. Jose Bordalas' side are currently 13th in LaLiga standings, with 17 points from 14 games. Getafe were held to a 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo in their previous LaLiga game just before Christmas. Getafe are six points behind the top six but also just three points above the relegation zone.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe team news, injuries and suspensions

For the hosts, Kieran Trippier is suspended until March 2021 due to breach of betting regulations prior to his exit from Tottenham Hotspur in 2018. Sime Vrsaljko is in line to make his first league start at right-back this season while Angel Correa is likely to start in attack.

CONVOCATORIA | Estos son los 18 convocados por José Bordalás para el encuentro de mañana frente al @Atleti 👏#VamosGeta #AtletiGetafe pic.twitter.com/AXeoq0LsPp — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) December 29, 2020

Getafe will be without the services of Allan Nyom, Damian Suarez and Erick Cabaco due to suspension. However, Cucho Hernandez and Mathias Olivera are set to feature after returning from their respective bans.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe prediction

Based on the recent form of both teams and given Atletico's strong defensive set-up this season, our prediction is a 2-0 win for the hosts.

LaLiga live: How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Getafe live in India?

In India, there will no live telecast of the game between Atletico de Madrid and Getafe. However, fans can still watch the Atletico Madrid vs Getafe live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook (11:45 PM IST). Live scores and updates for the game can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Getafe Twitter, Atletico de Madrid Instagram