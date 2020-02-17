Atletico Madrid Vs Liverpool Live Streaming Details, Team News, Preview

Defending champions Liverpool take on Atletico Madrid in their UEFA Champions 2019/20 Round of 16 clash on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). Liverpool have had a solid campaign so far this season. They are unbeaten in the Premier League. Meanwhile, they have also qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League by topping Group E. Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are 4th in LaLiga and have qualified for the knockouts by finishing second behind Juventus in Group D. With the offensive might of Liverpool pitted against the defensive resilience of Atletico Madrid, the Jurgen Klopp vs Diego Simeone clash is expected to be a blockbuster.

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League preview

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in fine form in the Champions League for the past couple of seasons. They reached the finals in 2018 before lifting the trophy for the 6th time in their history last year.

This season, Liverpool have won four of their six group stage games. Napoli proved to be a thorn in their flesh. They drew one and lost one against the Italian side. However, Liverpool enter the contest against Atletico Madrid as favourites. Diego Simeone’s men have a task on their hand if they have to stop Jurgen Klopp’s juggernaut.

It’s been a mixed season so far for Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone’s side are 4th in the LaLiga this season, 11 points off arch-rivals and table-toppers Real Madrid. Atletico were unspectacular in their group stage games. They finished second in the group behind Italian giants Juventus with 10 points in six games. Atletico Madrid are the underdogs entering the clash, despite passing the knockout stages for the seventh consecutive season.

Atletico vs Liverpool team news: Injury concerns and absentees

For Jurgen Klopp, Nathaniel Clyne and Xherdan Shaqiri have been ruled out with injury. Simeone, on the other hand, has a severely depleted squad. He will miss the services of Kieran Trippier, Joao Felix and Hector Herrera. Diego Costa is back in training but it is highly unlikely that the former Chelsea man will start in the Atletico vs Liverpool Champions League clash. Dario Poveda is also an absentee for Atletico Madrid after he was ruled out for the season.

Atletico vs Liverpool team news: Predicted XIs

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak, Santiago Arias, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Renan Lodi; Koke, Thomas Partey, Marcos Llorente, Sau Niguez; Angel Correa, Alvaro Morata.

Atletico vs Liverpool live streaming details

Competition: UEFA Champions League Round of 16

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Where: Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid

Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid When: Tuesday, February 18, 2020. (Wednesday, February 17 IST)

Tuesday, February 18, 2020. (Wednesday, February 17 IST) Kick-Off: 1:30 AM IST

1:30 AM IST Telecast: Sony ESPN Network and Sony LIV.

