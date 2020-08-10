Real Madrid To Offer Toni Kroos Or Isco In Part Exchange Deal To Bring In Paulo Dybala

Defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Juventus ace Paulo Dybala in exchange for Isco or Toni Kroos. Zinedine Zidane wants to bring the 26-year-old Argentine to strengthen Real Madrid's attacking department as they look to retain the LaLiga title. Paulo Dybala is yet to sign a new contract with Juventus and Real Madrid are planning to take advantage of his situation in Turin. Juventus' new boss Andrea Pirlo has reportedly made Isco his prime target in the transfer window. Real Madrid and Juve could, therefore, settle for a swap between Isco and Dybala.

Real Madrid transfer news: Isco or Kroos mooted in part-exchange for Dybala

Italian outlet SportMediaset reports Real Madrid are eager to upgrade their attack for next season keeping in mind their average performance up front in the 2019-20 campaign. Karim Benzema was the lone warrior for Real Madrid in offence this season. Real Madrid's skipper Sergio Ramos was the second-highest scorer for the champions of Spain. Zinedine Zidane is looking to expand his attacking options next season and Paulo Dybala is reportedly being considered as the best option. Dybala has scored 11 goals and has provided 11 assists for Juventus in Serie A 2019-20. He was also named Serie A's MVP of the year.

Real Madrid have reportedly kept two options in the name of Isco and Kroos for Juventus to chose from. Paulo Dybala is valued at €100million (£90m) in the transfer market and Real Madrid have offered Juventus a player + cash swap to go ahead with the deal. Real Madrid will find it difficult to collect €100million in the transfer window keeping in mind the economic ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Andrea Pirlo will take some convincing to let go of Dybala, considering Cristiano Ronaldo is also looking to head out the exit door. According to the round of Juventus transfer news after the Bianconeri's UCL exit, Ronaldo is miffed with the club falling short in Europe for the second season running. If Ronaldo were to leave, Juve will be left short of options up front. Dybala had reportedly rejected a move to Tottenham before the start of last season.

