Juve's Blaise Matuidi Agrees To Join David Beckham's Inter Miami In The MLS: Reports

Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi has reportedly agreed to join David Beckham's MLS side Inter Miami. As reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blaise Matuidi to Inter Miami move is nearly a done deal. The 2018 World Cup winner will be undergoing a medical with Inter Miami in the coming days. Blaise Matuidi still has a year left in his contract with Juventus, however, Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri reports that the Bianconeri are ready to let the player join Inter Miami on a free. Juventus want to remove Blaise Matuidi from their books and have reportedly given the green light for the move.

Football transfer news: Matuidi to Inter Miami nearing completion

Blaise Matuidi to Inter Miami is a done deal. Total agreement reached today with Juventus. Medicals scheduled. Here we go 🤝⚪️⚫️ @SkySport #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2020

Football transfer news: Matuidi to Inter Miami

Blaise Matuidi has maintained a strong relationship with David Beckham since their time at PSG together as teammates. Inter Miami kicked off their debut MLS campaign on a disastrous note. Inter Miami have failed to win a single game in the MLS is Back Tournament and were bottom of the Group A table. As a result, they became the first team in MLS history to lose their first five games. Blaise Matuidi will bring an abundance of experience in the newly formed team and could help Inter Miami find their feet in their debut year.

David Beckham has faith in Inter Miami

Blaise Matuidi stats for Inter Miami

Blaise Matuidi joined Juventus in 2017 and made a total of 98 appearances for the team. Matuidi was handed 35 appearances (23 starts) by Juventus' former boss Maurizio Sarri this season. The French midfielder enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Juventus winning three back-to-back Serie A titles and was also the part of France's 2018 World Cup-winning side. Blaise Matuidi has scored a total of 6 goals and has provided 6 assists during his time at Juventus.

Special season... lots of joy... and the disappointment of the Champions League. 3rd Scudetto in a raw 🏆 never taking any title for granted or normal. Now time for a short holiday break before a new season kicks off ! #GiveItAll pic.twitter.com/7yKowryqx7 — Blaise Matuidi (@MATUIDIBlaise) August 10, 2020

(Image Credits: Matuidi, Beckham/Instagram)