Aubameyang Dropped Out Of Southampton Clash To Look After Ailing Mother

Arsenal succeeded in avenging their FA Cup exit against Southampton with a win in the Premier League against the same side in the following game. It was indeed a splendid victory for Mikel Arteta's men as they pulled off three goals despite the absence of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabon international's absence raised injury concerns but the actual reason has come to light following his own confession via a social media post.

Also Read | Defending champions Arsenal knocked out of FA Cup after defender Gabriel's own goal

Aubameyang missed Arsenal vs Southampton clash due to mother's health

A personal reason was cited for Aubameyang's exclusion from the game until now. Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette, the goalscorers against Southampton dedicated their goals to the striker, further igniting curiosity among the Gunners' fanbase on the health of the player. To put to all speculations to rest, the former Borussia Dortmund striker has now sent out a message revealing the actual reason for his absence against the Saints.

Aubameyang, in a social media statement, revealed that his mother Margarita Crespo Aubameyang wasn't keeping well and he had to visit her. "She's already much better now and I will be back home tonight. I'm more than grateful to the doctors and nurses helping her get through this."

Also Read | Mesut Ozil joins Turkish side Fenerbahce, bids adieu to Arsenal after eight years

Arsenal vs Southampton: Pepe, Lacazette dedicate goals to Aubameyang

Despite conceding early courtesy of Stuart Armstrong's splendid effort in the third minute, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette netted once each to win the tie. Pepe and Lacazette went on to dedicate their goals to Aubameyang. Pepe posted an image of his goal celebration from the game on Instagram.

His caption read, "For my brother," tagging Aubameyang. Besides, Lacazette shared an image in which he is seen holding both his hands to signal no. 14, the shirt number of the former Dortmund man. And the Gabon international has expressed his joy for the love he has received from the Arsenal players.

Also Read | Aubameyang misses out on hat-trick vs Newcastle United due to call of nature

Premier League standings update

Meanwhile, Arsenal's victory takes them to the ninth spot in the Premier League standings. The Gunners have racked up 30 points in 20 games and are undefeated in the previous six Premier League games, with five victories to their credit. Arteta's men next host Manchester United at Emirates on Saturday.

Also Read | Aubameyang and Lacazette jokingly argue over inheriting Ozil’s vacant No. 10 shirt on IG

Image courtesy: Aubameyang Instagram