Aubameyang Has Scored Only 2 Goals In 10 Appearances Since Signing A Three-year Extension

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failed to find the back of the net once again this week as Arsenal suffered a 2-1 defeat to Wolves at the Emirates. The Gabon star was very active in the initial stages after finally starting through the middle but failed to have any major impact in the final third for the Gunners.

Aubameyang is yet to score his first home goal of the season and it's just one of the few things that have haunted Arsenal so far. Arsenal have made their worst start to a Premier League season since 1981-82. After the 2-1 defeat last night, the Gunners currently sit 14th in the Premier League table.

Things looked promising for Arsenal earlier this year as they lifted the FA Cup and the Community Shield in Arteta's first year as manager. The success and silverware prompted Aubameyang to commit his future to the club as the Gabon international agreed to sign a lucrative three-year extension. However, since the new Aubameyang contract, he has looked a shadow of his former prolific self. The Arsenal No 14 has scored only one goal in the Premier League since signing the extension.

Aubameyang’s non-penalty xG this season:



Fulham - 0.31

West Ham - 0.04

Liverpool - 0.00

Sheffield Utd - 0.05

Man City - 0.00

Leicester - 0.12

Man Utd - 0.06

Aston Villa - 0.00

Leeds - 0.23

Wolves - 0.43



𝗧𝗼𝘁𝗮𝗹: 𝟭.𝟮𝟰(𝘅𝗚) pic.twitter.com/jUzm0F8ppw — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) November 29, 2020

Arsenal's problems up front

Arteta’s Arsenal have only attempted 95 shots at goal in 10 PL games, placing them in the bottom five in that respect. They also haven’t been clinical with those shots as only 10 have ended in the back of the net. After the loss against Wolves, the Arsenal manager gave statements revolving around their lack of goals. "We need more goals to win football matches. We're creating chances but struggling to score goals. That's the difference between winning and losing.”

Aubameyang goals dry up as Gunners' toothless attack leads to dropped points

When Aubameyang is played as a No 9, the Gabon star is seemingly lacking players who can carve out chances. Opposition defences have managed to cut off Aubameyang's supply, which has diminished Arsenal’s one-sided attacking threat. Arteta has plenty of problems that could be solved by adding a creative player to the team, someone in the mould of a Mesut Ozil.

To add to their misery, Arsenal face bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur next. Jose Mourinho's Spurs' are flying high at the moment, sitting at the top of the table as another London derby awaits us on Sunday.

Image Courtesy: Arsenal Twitter