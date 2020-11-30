Leicester City Vs Fulham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Following an embarrassing defeat against Premier League champions Liverpool, Leicester City look to make amends as they march ahead in the campaign when they square off against Fulham on Monday. The travelling side, on the other hand, come into this game following a narrow defeat against Carlo Ancelotti's Everton last week.

How to watch Leicester City vs Fulham live? Leicester City vs Fulham live stream

The Premier League live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. The Leicester City vs Fulham live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, while the live scores will be updated on the social media pages of the two teams.

Venue: King Power Stadium

Premier League schedule: Monday, November 30

Time: 11 pm IST

Leicester City vs Fulham prediction and preview

Leicester City were defeated by Liverpool in the previous game, with Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino netting once each, aside from an own goal from Jonny Evans. The Foxes failed to pull a goal back and ended up falling to the champions. Leicester City were also held to a 3-3 draw by Braga in the Europa League in the midweek fixture. They sit fourth in the Premier League standings with 18 points in nine games.

Fulham, on the other hand, were on the losing side against Everton, with the game ending 3-2 in favour of Ancelotti's men. They sit 19th in the Premier League standings with just one victory in nine games in the Premier League. Interestingly, Fulham play Manchester City and Liverpool in the fixtures following the Leicester City clash.

Leicester City vs Fulham team news

Leicester City boss Brendon Rodgers will be without some key players for the Fulham clash. Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey and Wilfred Ndidi are set to sit on the sidelines due to their respective injuries and will be available only in mid-December. Timothy Castagne is also a doubt.

🔹 Ricardo Pereira

🔹 Wilfred Ndidi

🔹 Çağlar Söyüncü



Brendan Rodgers provides a fitness update ahead of #LeiFul 👇 — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Fulham have an injury-plagued squad as well, as they travel to the King Power on Monday. Manager Scott Parker will be without the services of Joshua Onomah, Kenny Tete and Terence Kongolo. All three players are likely to return in December.

Leicester City vs Fulham prediction

Considering the recent run of form, Leicester City are the favourites to win the game against Fulham.

Image courtesy: lcfc.com