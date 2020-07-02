Wayne Rooney's Sensational Free-kick Leaves Fans Ecstatic, Cheers Of "Wazza" Resonate

Derby County star Wayne Rooney may be past his prime, having already reached the age of 34, but the Man United legend is more than determined to prolong his career in England. Defying all odds, Manchester United's former faithful servant produced an exceptional free-kick in Derby's recent game against Peston North End, which left the goalkeeper stunned. His goal was the difference in the game with the Rams winning the clash 1-0.

Derby vs Preston highlights: Martyn Waghorn's attempt in the 4th minute

Derby had the first opportunity to open the scoring in the 4th minute when Preston were caught off-guard at the back. Taking advantage of the debacle, Martyn Waghorn burst into the box. However, his effort was nullified cleverly by Declan Rudd. David Nugent then attempted a powerless header against Derby, before Wayne Rooney broke the deadlock.

Derby vs Preston highlights: Wayne Rooney scores curling free-kick

Despite the absence of fans in the stadium due to social distancing norms, Wayne Rooney did not fail to surprise his opponents. Derby were awarded a free-kick after Louie Sibley was fouled by Paul Huntington. Rooney found the net for the sixth time this season when he curled the ball beautifully in the 18th minute into the far right corner. Preston goalkeeper Declan Rudd failed to apprehend the free-kick and appeared to be glued to the ground as he helplessly saw the ball nestle into the net.

Derby vs Preston highlights: Derby's fifth consecutive win courtesy of Rooney free-kick

Although the two teams had the same number of shots in the game (6), Derby County managed more shots on target, numbered at 3. On the other hand, Preston could manage just one shot at goal through the 90 minutes at Deepdale. Preston enjoyed possession for the greater part of the game, but could not score the equaliser after the Wayne Rooney free-kick. This was Derby's fifth consecutive Championship victory, with Wayne Rooney scoring in his second consecutive game, having scored against Reading on Saturday.

Derby vs Preston highlights: Championship standings update

The victory against Preston takes Derby's tally to 60 points in the Championship standings. Leeds United lead the Championship charts with 75 points to their credit. Wayne Rooney's side will next host Nottingham Forest FC at the iPro Stadium on Saturday, July 4.

Image courtesy: AP