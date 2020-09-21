AVL Vs SHF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Premier League Live

Aston Villa (AVL) will face off against Sheffield United (SHF) on Matchday 2 in the Premier League on Monday, September 21, 2020. The match will be played at Villa Park and will kick off at 10:30 pm IST. Here's our AVL vs SHF Dream11 prediction, AVL vs SHF Dream11 team and top picks.
Sheffield United's Premier League season got off to the worst possible start as the Blades lost their home game to Wolves last week. Chris Wilder's side were among the most impressive sides in the Premier League last season and almost sealed a place in Europe in their first campaign since promotion. Aston Villa, on the other hand, endured a difficult relegation battle which culminated on the final day of the season. Villa are yet to begin their PL campaign since their opening game against Man City was postponed. Villa are fresh from their EFL Cup second-round win over Burton Albion, while the Blades lost out on penalties to fellow Premier League outfit Burnley.
🟣 𝗠 𝗔 𝗧 𝗖 𝗛 𝗗 𝗔 𝗬 🟣— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 21, 2020
Let's go! 🙌#AVLSHU pic.twitter.com/idgQrchtb4
