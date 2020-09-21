AVL Vs SHF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Premier League Live

Aston Villa (AVL) will face off against Sheffield United (SHF) on Matchday 2 in the Premier League on Monday, September 21, 2020. The match will be played at Villa Park and will kick off at 10:30 pm IST. Here's our AVL vs SHF Dream11 prediction, AVL vs SHF Dream11 team and top picks.

AVL vs SHF Live: AVL vs SHF Dream11 prediction and preview

Sheffield United's Premier League season got off to the worst possible start as the Blades lost their home game to Wolves last week. Chris Wilder's side were among the most impressive sides in the Premier League last season and almost sealed a place in Europe in their first campaign since promotion. Aston Villa, on the other hand, endured a difficult relegation battle which culminated on the final day of the season. Villa are yet to begin their PL campaign since their opening game against Man City was postponed. Villa are fresh from their EFL Cup second-round win over Burton Albion, while the Blades lost out on penalties to fellow Premier League outfit Burnley.

AVL vs SHF live: Probable AVL vs SHF playing 11

Aston Villa: Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett; John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Conor Hourihane; Bertrand Traore, Ollie Watkins, Jack Grealish.

Sheffield United: Aaron Ramsdale; Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack O'Connell; George Baldock, Sander Berge, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, Enda Stevens; Oliver McBurnie, David McGoldrick

AVL vs SHF Dream11 prediction: AVL vs SHF Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale Defenders: Chris Basham, Jack O'Connell, George Baldock

Chris Basham, Jack O'Connell, George Baldock Midfielders: Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, John McGinn, Jack Grealish

Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, John McGinn, Jack Grealish Forwards: Ollie Watkins, Oliver McBurnie, Bertrand Traore

AVL vs SHF Dream11 prediction: AVL vs SHF Dream11 top picks

AVL vs SHF Dream11 team captain options: Jack Grealish, Oliver McBurnie

AVL vs SHF Dream11 team vice-captain options: Ollie Watkins, Oliver Norwood

AVL vs SHF live: AVL vs SHF match prediction

Our match prediction is that Aston Villa are likely to register a hard-fought win at home on Monday.

Note: The AVL vs SHF Dream11 prediction, AVL vs SHF Dream11 team and AVL vs SHF top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The AVL vs SHF Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: Aston Villa, Sheffield United Instagram)