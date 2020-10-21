Axel Tuanzebe Pockets Mbappe And Neymar In His First Game Since 2019 As Fans Rejoice

After 10 months out in the wilderness due to a series of niggling injuries, Axel Tuanzebe finally got an opportunity to stage his act at the Parc des Princes. With the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria in attendance, the 22-year-old Manchester United defender showcased his art of defending, in what was an inspired performance on Tuesday night. Tuanzebe's acumen and brilliance were key as the Red Devils sealed yet another famous win in Paris, sealing three points in their Champions League opener.

PSG vs United: Fans rejoice at Axel Tuanzebe highlights as defender pockets Mbappe, Neymar on injury return

Manchester United have been aching for a resolute central defender to shore up their defence and Axel Tuanzebe has just thrown his hand up for the challenge with a tremendous display against PSG on Tuesday. The 22-year-old was trusted with filling the Harry Maguire-shaped hole in the Red Devils' backline and bested World Cup winner Mbappe inside the penalty area multiple times as PSG were kept at bay by a resilient visiting side. The 21-year-old is known for his searing pace and was kept in check by Tuanzebe, while his teammate Neymar Jr also struggled to impose himself on the game.

Playing his first game since December 2019, the 22-year-old received plaudits for his impact with former Manchester United players Rio Ferdinand and Owen Hargreaves urging Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make him a regular over the course of the season. The Red Devils boss himself heaped praise on the academy graduate and said that 22-year-old's performance was a testament to his qualities. Solskjaer added that his performance after being out of action for more than 10 months almost surprised the Manchester United staff and hinted at more opportunities for the defender.

Tuanzebe did not come to play eh pic.twitter.com/dMiLa2wlRS — Kabz (@lord_kabz) October 21, 2020

The Red Devils have struggled to find a partner for captain Harry Maguire this season with both Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly falling to make a mark so far. The Swedish international was impressive as well last night but might see his spot in the team hang in the balance after Tuanzebe's re-emergence. Manchester United have firmly believed in Axel Tuanzebe's qualities, and the academy graduate was in fact, handed the armband in an EFL Cup third-round tie at Rochdale last year.

The centre-back, who has now led the Red Devils at all age-group levels, captained a team that consisted the likes of many senior players in Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard and former vice-captain Paul Pogba. Solskjaer will hope that Axel Tuanzebe's performance against PSG was the first of many, as he aims to recover from a disappointing start to the season.

(Image Courtesy: Axel Tuanzebe Instagram)