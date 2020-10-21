Lionel Messi Becomes First Player In UCL History To Score In 16 consecutive Campaigns

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi added another record to his growing collection by becoming the first player in Champions League history to score in 16 consecutive seasons. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner opened the scoring for the Blaugrana from the penalty spot in their 5-1 win over Ferencvaros at the Camp Nou on Tuesday night. Messi is only the second player to score in 16 Champions League seasons overall, joining Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs in achieving the feat.

ALSO READ: Sergio Romero Finds Out About PL Squad Omission Via Social Media, Jones Axed Too

Barcelona vs Ferencvaros: Another Lionel Messi record in UCL

Lionel Messi scored only his second goal of the new season on Tuesday against Ferencravos, having previously gone three straight league games without a goal after scoring against Villarreal on the opening day of the LaLiga campaign. The 33-year-old weaved through the Hungarian side's defence in the 26th minute and was brought down in the box, earning a penalty. Messi dispatched his spot-kick to become the first player in Champions League history to score in 16 consecutive seasons.

Lionel Messi is the first player in Champions League history to score in 16 consecutive campaigns:



✓ 2005-06

✓ 2006-07

✓ 2007-08

✓ 2008-09

✓ 2009-10

✓ 2010-11

✓ 2011-12

✓ 2012-13

✓ 2013-14

✓ 2014-15

✓ 2015-16

✓ 2016-17

✓ 2017-18

✓ 2018-19

✓ 2019-20

✓ 2020-21



🐐 pic.twitter.com/q99hPevRBf — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 20, 2020

ALSO READ: Bruno Fernandes Misses SECOND Man United Penalty In A Row, Beats PSG GK With Retake

Messi also broke two other records by scoring against Ferencvaros on Tuesday night. The Barcelona star broke a record which he himself holds, scoring against 36 different teams in the Champions League. The third record was that he has now scored 69 goals in the Champions League group stage, which is more than any other player in the history of the tournament.

🔵🔴 Lionel Messi has now scored 69 goals in the Champions League group stage - no player in history has more.#UCL pic.twitter.com/WhAcL0zBta — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 20, 2020

Surprisingly, Lionel Messi is still looking for his first goal for Barcelona from open play this season. Messi's form also drew some criticism from manager Ronald Koeman who admitted that the Argentine could perform better following Barcelona's 1-0 defeat against Getafe on Saturday. Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Pedri and Ousmane Dembele completed the rout against Ferencvaros despite Barcelona playing with 10 men for the final 22 minutes.

ALSO READ: Anwar Ali Can Play Till AIFF's Final Decision, Delhi High Court Rules

⏰ RESULTS ⏰



😱 What. A. Night!



💪 Manchester United, Lazio, Club Brugge, Juventus

Barcelona & Leipzig claim matchday 1 wins 👏



🤔 Best performance? #UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 20, 2020

Champions League results on Tuesday night

Zenit 1-2 Club Brugge

Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Juventus

Chelsea 0-0 Sevilla

Rennes 1-1 Krasnodar

Lazio 3-1 Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona 5-1 Ferencvaros

Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Manchester United

RB Leipzig 2-0 Istanbul Basaksehir

ALSO READ: Neymar Snapped in First Range With Puma After PSG Icon Ended His 15-year Deal With Nike

UCL Fixtures on Wednesday night

Salzburg vs Lokomotiv Moscow

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid

Inter Milan vs Borussia Monchengladbach

Manchester City vs FC Porto

Olympiacos vs Marseille

Ajax vs Liverpool

Midtjylland vs Atalanta

Image Credits - Barcelona Instagram