BAR Vs DOR Dream11 Predictions, Match Updates And Predicted XI

Barcelona host Dortmund for their Matchday 5 clash in the Champions League 2019-20. Group F is the group of death this season and anyone has a chance to qualify for the Round of 16. Barcelona are currently leading the Group F table with two wins and two draws in four games and have eight points to their name. The Catalonia-side have found the net four times in the competition and have conceded only two goals (GD2). As for Dortmund, they have secured the second-spot in the table with a stunning comeback against Inter Milan last week. The Germany-based team have two wins and a draw in the competition so far (L1). They have a total of seven points with a GD of 1. The match is scheduled on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at 7:30 PM (IST) at the Camp Nou stadium.

🔊 Valverde: "We have to improve things, but we want to take advantage of the chance to win together with our fans" #BarçaBVB pic.twitter.com/cFe8TewZDJ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 26, 2019

Also Read | MCFC Vs NEUFC Dream11 Predictions, Match Info And Full Squads

BAR vs DOR Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper

M Stegen (BAR) (Points: 36.5)

Defenders

A Hakimi (DOR) (Points: 38)

M Akanji (DOR) (Points: 19)

M Hummels (DOR) (Points: 16.5)

C Lenglet (BAR) (Points: 32)

Midfielders

T Hazard (DOR) (Points: 4)

A Melo (BAR) (Points: 22.5)

F Jong (BAR) (Points: 22)

Forwards

L Messi (BAR) (Points: 29.5)

A Griezmann (BAR) (Points: 12)

J Sancho (DOR) (Points: 7)

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Talks About Tottenham's Last Year Champions League Stint

BAR vs DOR Dream11 Predicted XI

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Umtiti, Lenglet, Firpo; Vidal, Busquets, De Jong; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Burki; Piszczek, Weigl, Hummels, Hakimi; Witsel, Dahoud; Sancho, Reus, Brandt; Alcacer

Barcelona Squad for the Game:

The #BarçaBVB Squad



1. ter Stegen

4. I. Rakitic

5. Sergio

6. Todibo

8. Arthur

9. Suárez

10. Messi

11. O. Dembélé

13. Neto

15. Lenglet

16. M. Wague

17. Griezmann

20. S. Roberto

21. F. de Jong

22. Vidal

23. Umtiti

24. Junior

31. Ansu Fati — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 27, 2019

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic Hints His Next Move To A Swedish-club With An Instagram Post

Hola, España 🇪🇸



🆚 FC Barcelona

🏆 Champions League

🏟️ Camp Nou

🗓️ 11/27/19

⏰ 3:00 PM ET / 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST pic.twitter.com/WNprel9Za7 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 26, 2019

Also Read | Juventus Manager Maurizio Sarri Called 'Taliban' For His Style Of Coaching