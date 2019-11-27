The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

BAR Vs DOR Dream11 Predictions, Match Updates And Predicted XI

Football News

Barcelona are currently leading the Group F table with two wins and two draws in four games. Read more for BAR vs DOR Dream11 predictions and match info

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
bar vs dor dream11

Barcelona host Dortmund for their Matchday 5 clash in the Champions League 2019-20. Group F is the group of death this season and anyone has a chance to qualify for the Round of 16. Barcelona are currently leading the Group F table with two wins and two draws in four games and have eight points to their name. The Catalonia-side have found the net four times in the competition and have conceded only two goals (GD2). As for Dortmund, they have secured the second-spot in the table with a stunning comeback against Inter Milan last week. The Germany-based team have two wins and a draw in the competition so far (L1). They have a total of seven points with a GD of 1. The match is scheduled on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at 7:30 PM (IST) at the Camp Nou stadium.

Also Read | MCFC Vs NEUFC Dream11 Predictions, Match Info And Full Squads

BAR vs DOR Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper

M Stegen (BAR) (Points: 36.5)

Defenders

A Hakimi (DOR) (Points: 38)
M Akanji (DOR) (Points: 19)
M Hummels (DOR) (Points: 16.5)
C Lenglet (BAR) (Points: 32)

Midfielders

T Hazard (DOR) (Points: 4)
A Melo (BAR) (Points: 22.5)
F Jong (BAR) (Points: 22)

Forwards

L Messi (BAR) (Points: 29.5)
A Griezmann (BAR) (Points: 12)
J Sancho (DOR) (Points: 7)

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Talks About Tottenham's Last Year Champions League Stint

BAR vs DOR Dream11 Predicted XI

Barcelona possible starting lineup:
Ter Stegen; Roberto, Umtiti, Lenglet, Firpo; Vidal, Busquets, De Jong; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:
Burki; Piszczek, Weigl, Hummels, Hakimi; Witsel, Dahoud; Sancho, Reus, Brandt; Alcacer

Barcelona Squad for the Game:

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic Hints His Next Move To A Swedish-club With An Instagram Post

Also Read | Juventus Manager Maurizio Sarri Called 'Taliban' For His Style Of Coaching

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG