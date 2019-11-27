BAR Vs DOR Dream11 Predictions, Match Updates And Predicted XI

Barcelona host Dortmund for their Matchday 5 clash in the Champions League 2019-20. Group F is the group of death this season and anyone has a chance to qualify for the Round of 16. Barcelona are currently leading the Group F table with two wins and two draws in four games and have eight points to their name. The Catalonia-side have found the net four times in the competition and have conceded only two goals (GD2). As for Dortmund, they have secured the second-spot in the table with a stunning comeback against Inter Milan last week. The Germany-based team have two wins and a draw in the competition so far (L1). They have a total of seven points with a GD of 1. The match is scheduled on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at 7:30 PM (IST) at the Camp Nou stadium.
🔊 Valverde: "We have to improve things, but we want to take advantage of the chance to win together with our fans" #BarçaBVB pic.twitter.com/cFe8TewZDJ— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 26, 2019
Goalkeeper
M Stegen (BAR) (Points: 36.5)
Defenders
A Hakimi (DOR) (Points: 38)
M Akanji (DOR) (Points: 19)
M Hummels (DOR) (Points: 16.5)
C Lenglet (BAR) (Points: 32)
Midfielders
T Hazard (DOR) (Points: 4)
A Melo (BAR) (Points: 22.5)
F Jong (BAR) (Points: 22)
Forwards
L Messi (BAR) (Points: 29.5)
A Griezmann (BAR) (Points: 12)
J Sancho (DOR) (Points: 7)
Barcelona possible starting lineup:
Ter Stegen; Roberto, Umtiti, Lenglet, Firpo; Vidal, Busquets, De Jong; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann
Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:
Burki; Piszczek, Weigl, Hummels, Hakimi; Witsel, Dahoud; Sancho, Reus, Brandt; Alcacer
Barcelona Squad for the Game:
The #BarçaBVB Squad— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 27, 2019
1. ter Stegen
4. I. Rakitic
5. Sergio
6. Todibo
8. Arthur
9. Suárez
10. Messi
11. O. Dembélé
13. Neto
15. Lenglet
16. M. Wague
17. Griezmann
20. S. Roberto
21. F. de Jong
22. Vidal
23. Umtiti
24. Junior
31. Ansu Fati
Hola, España 🇪🇸— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 26, 2019
🆚 FC Barcelona
🏆 Champions League
🏟️ Camp Nou
🗓️ 11/27/19
⏰ 3:00 PM ET / 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST pic.twitter.com/WNprel9Za7
