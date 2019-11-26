MCFC Vs NEUFC Dream11 Predictions, Match Info And Full Squads

NorthEast United host Mumbai City FC for their Matchday 5 clash in the Indian Super League 2019-20. NorthEast United are currently on the fifth spot of the table with 2 wins in 4 games and a total of 8 points to their name (D2 L0). Avram Grant-led side have maintained an unbeaten run in the tournament so far. They have a chance to go second in the points table if they manage to win their game against Mumbai. They have found the net five times in the league and have conceded three goals (GD 2). As for Mumbai City FC, they are on the eight-spot of the table with one win in four games (L2 D1). They have a total of four points in the season with a GD of (-3). The match is scheduled on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 7:30 PM (IST) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Assam.

MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Predictions

Goalkeeper

Amrinder-Singh (MCFC) (Points: 19.5)

Defenders

H Kai (NEUFC) (Points: 19)

S Golui (MCFC) (Points: 27)

S Chakrabarti (MCFC) (Points: 22)

Reagan-Singh (NEUFC) (Points: 19.5)

Midfielders

R Fernandes (MCFC) (Points: 19)

L Khawlhring (NEUFC) (Points: 11.5)

Milan-Singh (NEUFC) (Points: 11.5)

Forwards

A Gyan (NEUFC) (Points: 26)

R Tlang (NEUFC) (Points: 25.5)

M Larbi (MCFC) (Points: 30)

MCFC vs NEUFC Full Squad

Mumbai City FC:

Amrinder Singh, Ravi Kumar, Kunal Sawant, Pratik Chowdhary, Anwar Ali, Mato Grgic, Subashish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Hmingthan Mawia, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, Paulo Machado, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurhty, Mohamed Larbi, Souvik Chakraborty, Surchandra Singh, Bipin Singh, Serge Kevyn Aboue, Amine Chermiti, Pranjal Bhumij, Diego Carlos , Modou Sougou

NorthEast United FC:

Pawan Kumar, Soram Poirei, Subhasish Roy, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Pawan Kumar, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Shouvik Ghosh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, José Leudo, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Milan Singh, Martin Chaves, Fanai Lalrempuia, Kai Heerings, Nikhil Kadam, Alfred Lalroutsang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Asamoah Gyan, Maximiliano Barreiro, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang

NEUFC's 8️⃣ Match unbeaten streak at home goes up against Mumbai's 3️⃣ match unbeaten streak at the Sarusajai! ⚔️



Book your tickets to the big game tomorrow on Bookmyshow or offline:



Reliance Trends, Rukminigao

Reliance Trends, Shillong

Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati#StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/Ix9vCgyvO5 — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 26, 2019

