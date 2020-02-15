BAR Vs GEF Dream11 LaLiga Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Barcelona host Getafe FC for their Matchday 24 clash in the LaLiga 2019-20 season. Barcelona are currently on the second spot of the LaLiga 2019-20 points table with 15 wins in 23 games (Draws 4, Losses 4). Quique Setién's side have a total of 49 points to their name. Barcelona have won thrice in their last three games (Loss 1, Draw 1). The hosts have found the net 55 times this season and conceded 28 goals. They have a goal difference of +27.

Getafe FC are currently on the third spot of the LaLiga 2019-20 points table with 12 wins in 23 games (Draws 6, Losses 5). They have a total of 42 points to their name. Getafe have lost just once in their last 5 games (Wins 4). They have found the net 35 times this season and conceded 20 goals. They have a goal difference of 15. The match is scheduled for Saturday, February 15, 2020 (8:30 PM IST) at the Camp Nou. Here's the BAR vs GEF Dream11 prediction and BAR vs GEF Dream11 team.

BAR vs GEF Dream11 Team

BAR vs GEF Dream11 Top Picks

Captain: Lionel Messi

Vice-Captain: Alex Rodriguez

BAR vs GEF Dream11 Full Squads

BAR vs GEF: Barcelona full squad

Marc-André ter Stegen, Neto, Iñaki Peña, Gerard Piqué, Clément Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Júnior Firpo, Ronald Araújo, Dani Morer, Juan Brandáriz, Nélson Semedo, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Arthur, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Arturo Vidal, Ricard Puig, Alex Collado, Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembélé, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati

BAR vs GEF: Getafe full squad

Filip Manojlovic, Leandro Chichizola, David Soria, Dakonam Djene, Vitorino Antunes, Erick Cabaco, Chema, Allan Nyom, Marc Cucurella, Xabier Etxeitia, Mathías Olivera, Damián Suárez, Francisco Portillo, Mauro Arambarri, Jorge Molina, Nemanja Maksimovic, Fayçal Fajr, David Timor, Florent Poulolo, Peter Etebo, Jaime Mata, Angel, Amath Diedhiou, Deyverson, Jason, Kenedy, Hugo Perales

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.