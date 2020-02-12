Cristiano Ronaldo's First Registration Card Picture When He Was 7 Goes Viral

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Champions League titleholder, Real Madrid's all-time record goalscorer - all these records point towards one player and that's none other than Cristiano Ronaldo. The 35-year-old footballing god has won almost every trophy that has come his way.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the league in three different countries (Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A). He has captained his country to UEFA Euro 2016 glory and 2019 League of Nations triumph. Who would have thought that a small boy from a small city named Madeira will make it so big?

Cristiano Ronaldo youth

Against all odds, the Portugal-born conquered the world of football with immense motivation and great work ethics. Recently, The Sun released Cristiano Ronaldo's first registration card for the FA of Funchal. Cristiano Ronaldo was only seven years old. The little boy had no idea about his plans for the future. Cristiano Ronaldo started his footballing career in his local club Club Futebol Andorinha. Cristiano Ronaldo also played for Club Desportivo National when he was a child.

Interestingly, Cristiano Ronaldo thought he would be a fisherman in his 30's. In a recent interview, with Portugal's Canal 11, Cristiano Ronaldo, “When I was little I thought that at 35 I would be fishing in Madeira. But it was not cane, which costs a lot, it was a thread on the finger. It never crossed my mind to play where I played and win what I won.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has already scored 51 goals for Juventus in just 41 appearances. The former Real Madrid striker is eyeing to win his second Serie A trophy as Juventus are trailing behind Inter Milan only in terms of goal difference. Juventus will face Lyon in their Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16 clash.

