Isco Needs To Score More Goals, States Real Madrid's Manager Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid came from behind to down Osasuna 4-1 in their LaLiga Matchday 23 clash. Los Blancos' midfielder Isco scored the equalizer to bring the Los Blancos back in the game. Zinedine Zidane was happy with Isco's performance against Osasuna but he is expecting more from the 27-year-old.

The goal against Osasuna was Isco's first LaLiga goal this season and second goal in all competitions. Isco's stats are average as the midfielder has started nine times for the Los Blancos this season in LaLiga.

Zinedine Zidane has higher expectations from Isco

Zinedine Zidane applauded Isco's performance and mentioned that the midfielder is an important player in Real Madrid's squad. Zidane added that Isco is a player who gives everything when he plays. "Isco is a good footballer. I like the way he plays. He's technical and skilful. He's very important for us. He had a brilliant game like everyone else, but above all, I am happy about his goal because he needs to score more goals," said the 47-year-old manager.

🎙️ Zidane: "I don't know if we saw the best version of Isco today but he's very good, having him between the lines is important to us."



Osasuna vs Real Madrid highlights

Unai Garcia's 14th-minute strike helped Osasuna grab an early lead in the game. However, goals from Isco (33') and Sergio Ramos (38') brought Real Madrid back in the game. Real Madrid completely dominated the second half as substitutes Lucas Vazquez and Luka Jovic found the net to keep the Los Blancos at the top of the LaLiga 2019-20 points table. Real Madrid will face Celta Vigo in their next LaLiga 2019-20 clash.

