Barcelona Fans Left Furious With Lionel Messi’s Image Used To Promote Their New Kit

Unhappy Barcelona fans have slammed the club's board for using Lionel Messi's image to promote their new kit for the 2020-21 season. The new Barcelona kit was released on the same day as Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, arrived in the Catalonian capital to meet with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu to negotiate an amicable transfer for his son. Messi was seen standing front and centre of the group that featured Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong, Gerard Pique and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona new kit for 2020-21 season features Lionel Messi

In what appears to be a final attempt at keeping Messi at Barcelona, the Blaugrana board is keen to show their captain that he still has a future at the Camp Nou despite rumours of an exit. On Wednesday, Barcelona released their new kit for the 2020-21 season which saw Lionel Messi donning their new jersey. The kit was initially unveiled in July and finally made available to purchase on the same day that Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, met with Bartomeu to discuss his son's future at the club.

👕 The 20/21 home 'Stadium' jersey is now available

🔵🔴 #OnlyForCulers — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 2, 2020

Although Barcelona felt that using Messi in the new kit would lead to support, instead, they felt the backlash from the Blaugrana faithful on social media. One fan wrote: "Please don't reveal Messi in the new kit, he deserves to leave after doing so much for the club" while another said, "It's sad but we won't be seeing Messi in the new kit in reality". Jorge Messi arrived at Barcelona in the early hours of Wednesday to meet with Bartomeu and discuss his son's future at the club. The next 24-48 hours will be crucial in deciding whether or not Messi stays at the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi transfer news: Messi to City a done deal?

It is reported that Messi has already accepted a five-year deal worth a whopping £629 million (€700m) with City Football Group which will see the 33-year-old play for Manchester City and New York City FC. Messi insists that his contract with Barcelona has expired which would allow him to leave the club on a free transfer. Messi has spent 20 years at Barcelona and helped the club to 34 trophies during his 16 years as a professional. However, the current chaos and turmoil at Barcelona led to the six-time Ballon d'Or winner handing in a transfer request last week.

Image Credits - fcbarcelona.com