Lionel Messi’s Father And Agent Admits It Is ‘difficult’ For Him To Stay At Barcelona

In the latest turn of events in the Messi transfer saga, Lionel Messi's father/agent, Jorge Messi, has admitted it will be “difficult” for Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona and that the 33-year-old star forward is very likely to leave the Camp Nou. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner shocked the world when he handed in a transfer request to Barcelona last week. Since that bombshell burofax, there have been numerous discussions on a number of possible destinations for the iconic Argentine. While Lionel Messi has made the announcement and his intention to leave clear, the Barcelona board has no desire to let go of their captain. Messi had asked the club to let him leave as a free agent but Barcelona have made it clear that his suitors will have to pay his €700m release clause in full if they are to secure his move.

Difficult to stay at Barcelona - Jorge Messi

As the Lionel Messi transfer saga rumbles on, Messi's father/agent Jorge Messi travelled to Barcelona to meet the board and club president to discuss his exit. Jorge Messi told El Chiringuito on Messi's current situation: "A future at Barcelona? It is difficult. It would be difficult to stay." This statement made it a little more clear that the possibility of the Argentine icon continuing at Barcelona is close to zero. The club legend currently stands as Barca's all-time record goalscorer with a staggering 634 goals and 285 assists to his name.

The next 24-48 hours are expected to give a clearer picture regarding Lionel Messi's future at the Camp Nou. With a lot of reports hinting at Messi's move to Manchester City, when quizzed, Jorge Messi said he has no idea about the Messi to City transfer and that he personally has had no word with Pep Guardiola. However, Spanish media outlet Marca created further speculation having reported that Manchester City's director of football Txiki Begiristain is currently in Barcelona.

Messi to City on the cards? Rumours intensify

The Messi to City possibility is something that has surfaced ever since Lionel Messi requested a transfer and recent reports seem to suggest that Premier League heavyweights want to land the Barcelona star and are willing to pay Barcelona the amount that the club is demanding. Multiple reports indicate that a mega-money five-year deal has been agreed between Messi and Man City and that it's only a matter of time before the six-time Ballon d'Or winner makes the mammoth move to the Premier League.

Image credits: FC Barcelona Instagram