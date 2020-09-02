Lionel Messi Still On The Barcelona WhatsApp Group Chat Amidst Crisis: Frenkie De Jong

Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong has revealed that Lionel Messi is still on the Barcelona WhatsApp group chat amid rumours of a move away from the Camp Nou. Only last week, Lionel Messi handed in his Barcelona transfer request with Man City, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain now closely monitoring his situation. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was also absent from Barcelona's first pre-season training under new boss Ronald Koeman on Monday, making his intentions clear that he wants to cut ties with the LaLiga club after 20 years.

Frenkie de Jong reveals Lionel Messi still part of Barcelona WhatsApp Group

Although most members of the Barcelona squad have remained in silence over Lionel Messi's future at the club, midfielder Frenkie de Jong has disclosed that Lionel Messi remains part of the Barcelona WhatsApp group chat. While speaking to Fox Sports, the 23-year-old, who made the move to Barcelona from Ajax last summer in a reported €75m (£65m) deal, said, "It's been a tough year for me, a difficult one since I arrived in Spain. It's sad that the club is now in such a mess."

De Jong then explained that although he hasn't spoken to Messi, the Argentine remains an active participant on the players' WhatsApp group chat. "I haven't spoken to him (Messi) personally because now I am focusing on the national team. When I return to Barcelona I hope he is still there. For now, he is still on the Barcelona WhatsApp group chat", he added.

Football transfer news: Lionel Messi transfer to Man City in final stages?

According to reports from The Daily Record, Lionel Messi has reached an agreement with City Football Group (CFG) over his wages. It is believed that Messi has agreed on a five-year deal, which will see him earn a whopping €700m playing for Man City and New York City FC. Messi reportedly believes that his contract with Barcelona has expired and that means he is free to speak with other clubs. Sources at ESPN have confirmed that Messi's father, Jorge Messi, will meet with Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu on Wednesday to resolve his son's future.

Messi joined Barcelona back in 2001 and emerged from the club's youth system, La Masia in 2004. Over the past 16 years, Lionel Messi has won a club-record 34 trophies, including 10 LaLiga titles and four Champions League titles as well. Messi is also Barcelona's all-time top goal-scorer with 634 goals in 731 appearances.

