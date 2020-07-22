Barcelona Great David Villa Accused Of Sexual Harassment During MLS Stint: Report

World Cup winner David Villa has been accused of sexual harassment during his stint with MLS side New York City FC according to a report in Daily Mail. The Barcelona legend has been accused of inappropriately touching an intern, who was working with the club at the time. The woman, who is going by the name Skyler B, revealed that she was forced to change her career due to the harassment she experienced while working at the MLS club.

Barcelona great David Villa sexual harassment case

Last week, Skyler B took to Twitter to write about the time she suffered sexual harassment at New York City FC. In a series of posts, Skylar revealed that the harassment she suffered as an intern at New York City FC scarred her completely. She wrote, "I felt that at New York City FC, I would be given the opportunity of a lifetime but now the idea of being involved in professional sports terrifies me".

The harassment I went through at NYCFC was so bad that now the idea of professional sports terrifies me. Staying in the field of athletics terrifies me. I’m changing my entire career because the shit they did to me ruined my dreams. — Skyler B (@ItsmeskylerB) July 17, 2020

Skyler went on to admit that former NYCFC star David Villa 'touched' her every day and the bosses at the club felt that it was great 'comedic material'. However, Skyler found it 'hilarious' at being told she had a terrible attitude at work. "Of course I would have a bad attitude, it was because I knew I was going to be mistreated at work every day. It made me change my profession". Neither David Villa nor NYCFC have responded to the allegations. However, if these allegations are found to be true, the Barcelona great stands to take a massive blow on his immaculate legacy, both on the pitch and off.

David Villa honours and titles: David Villa MLS career

In the summer of 2014, David Villa left Atletico Madrid to join NYCFC and became the club's first-ever signing following their inclusion in the MLS. Villa captained the Eastern Conference side for three seasons and scored 77 goals in 117 appearances. Villa left NYCFC in 2018 and joined Vissel Kobe the following year before announcing his retirement earlier this year.

Throughout his career, Villa won three LaLiga titles three Spanish Super Cups, and three Spanish Cups. Villa won the Champions League title with Barcelona in 2011. On an international level, Villa was part of Spain’s successful side that won the 2010 World Cup as well as the 2008 and 2012 European Championship.

