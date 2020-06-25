Premier League Clubs Splashed £263.4 MILLION On Agent Transfer Fees Over The Past Year

The FA (Football Association) has released a detailed report on the Premier League clubs' net spend on agent transfer fees. Premier League leaders Liverpool are at the top of the list after spending £30.3 million on agent transfer fees dating from a period of February 1, 2019, till January 31, 2020. According to calculations from the FA, the Premier League agent transfer fees over the 12-month period has added up to a whopping £263.4 million.

In total, Premier League clubs have paid agents a staggering £263.4m through 2019-20, according to the report published by the FA. The Premier League agent transfer fees for the past year is a tad higher than the overall spend of £260.7m on agent fees the previous year. Premier League leaders Liverpool claimed top spot on the list despite signing only three players during that period.

Hello, Liverpool fans! I am very happy to be part of Liverpool Family. Always try to do my best for Liverpool FC!!! tm18 pic.twitter.com/mLedDx1OAT — TakumiMinamino 南野拓実 (@takumina0116) December 19, 2019

Takumi Minamino, Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg were brought in by Liverpool while the goalkeeping duo of Adrian and Andy Lonergan signed on free transfers. Despite the relatively cheap arrivals at Anfield, the Premier League giants spent a total of £30.3m on intermediaries. Surprisingly, the Liverpool agent fees for the period between 2019-20 was lower than their £43.8m spent on agent fees the previous year.

Pep Guardiola's Man City were second on the list, spending £29m on commission for agents while Man United claimed third spot, paying £27.6m towards agents while signing players. Frank Lampard's Chelsea were fourth on the list with £26.2m despite signing only Christian Pulisic and Mateo Kovacic as well as being hit with a transfer ban. Arsenal accounted for £13.6m spent on agents transfer fees while local London rivals West Ham (£13.2m) and Tottenham (£12.5m) also recorded hefty transfer sums on agents. Burnley spent the least amount on agent fees in the Premier League shelling out £3.9m.

NEW: FA has published latest figures clubs spent on intermediary and agents’ fees...



£263m - Premier League

£49m - Championship

£3.9m - League 1

£1.1m - League 2

£319,000 - National League and below #SSN — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) June 24, 2020

Mino Raiola and Jorge Mendes among top earners

The likes of Mino Raiola and Jorge Mendes are some of the top agents in the footballing world and have made a small fortune while negotiating transfers for players. Mino Raiola is the agent for Man United ace Paul Pogba and according to reports from Forbes, Mino Raiola's net worth is an estimated £56.2m. On the other hand, Jorge Mendes is the well-renowned agent for Man United goalkeeper and highest-paid Premier League star, David de Gea. The reports from Forbes claim that Jorge Mendes' net worth is an estimated £94.8m. Mendes has played a huge role in Wolves' signings over the last year.

