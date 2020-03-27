Barcelona Players Reject Wage Cut Proposal Amidst Coronavirus Crisis: Report

The Barcelona players have reportedly rejected a proposal that would have seen their wages significantly reduced amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Barcelona wage cut proposal was a proposition so that other staff members at the club can continue to receive their regular pay following the unprecedented crisis. However, Lionel Messi, along with other first-team players, believe that the Barcelona wage cut will not lead to happy players in the squad.

Barcelona wage cut proposal

The coronavirus impact in Spain has hampered the LaLiga campaign and furthermore caused a lockdown in the entire country. With no inflow of revenue at the club through ticket sales and marketing, the Barcelona wage cut proposal has been put forward to players. The 'Barcelona wage cut proposal' is as simple as it sounds and will lacerate payments from footballers' salaries in order to pay other staff members at the club.

Barcelona wage cut causes unrest between players and board

There has been friction between the Barcelona players and the board over the delicate and unexpected situation leaving players at Camp Nou in discontent with the offer from the board. The Barcelona wage cut was proposed in order to redistribute the men's team salary, which makes up for about 70 percent of the club's budget among the staff members. Meetings between the club's captains and board members are still ongoing and an agreement has not yet been reached. The male Barcelona footballers earn around €500 million annually between them but have not taken kindly to the pay cut.

Barcelona on the verge of another crisis amid wage cut proposals https://t.co/z3JndXPHtf via @MailSport — Taryn Hall (@TarynHall8) March 26, 2020

Lionel Messi helping amid the coronavirus in Spain

Despite the pay cut situation at Barcelona, club captain Lionel Messi has offered €1 million ($1.1 million) towards the fight against coronavirus in Spain and Argentina. Another noteworthy contribution worth €2.5 million ($2.75 million) was made towards the coronavirus victims by German goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen. But the Barcelona players are not willing to take the wage cut as the club is owned by their own members and without the luxury of outside investment, there is fear that the coronavirus crisis could have severe repercussions on the club's finances.

Coronavirus in Spain: LaLiga coronavirus

The LaLiga season has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak. The death toll in Spain due to the coronavirus has crossed 4,800 and is still rapidly on the rise. The LaLiga might not resume anytime soon and the final outcome might include a postponement of the fixtures or the season being deemed 'null and void'.

