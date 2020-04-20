Man United's New Home Kit For 2020-21 Season Accidentally LEAKED By Barcelona

Manchester United's new home kit has seemingly been leaked even before its release. In the age of social media leaks, sneak peeks are a common sight among fans as new kits and strips make the way into social media before being officially unveiled by the club. However, the Man United home kit was not released by a fan, rather LaLiga giants Barcelona.

Here's a look at the Man United new kit

Barca leaked Man United's new kit on YouTube lmao pic.twitter.com/Mgs6t2Wbo8 — 𝗖𝗛𝗥𝗜𝗦 ⚡ (@FPL_FC) April 19, 2020

On Sunday, Barcelona uploaded a Barcelona vs Man United PES 2020 match to their YouTube channel. While the game was a regular PES 2020 affair, the thumbnail of the video featured an altogether different Man United home kit. The Catalan giants were quick to change that thumbnail for a different one. However, eagle-eyed fans were equally quick to make a note of the new strip.

Man United new kit accidentally leaked by Barcelona

The Man United new kit, which is believed to pay homage to Adidas' 1990-92 United home kit, had several features taken from the 1990s Man United home kit. The design shows black and yellow stripes on the red shirt along with a flattened-down white collar.

Another shot of the Manchester United 20/21 Home kit has been leaked 👀



What are we saying Reds? 🤔🇾🇪 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/wb29O30XMA — StretfordPaddock (@StretfordPaddck) April 19, 2020

Screenshots of Paul Pogba donning the Man United new kit from Barcelona's uploaded video are making the rounds on the internet with fans convinced it will be the Man United home kit for the 2020-21 season.

Barcelona's latest blunder has left Man United fans disappointed with many criticising the Catalan giants for ruining the Red Devils' big reveal. A section of the supporters was left unimpressed by the Man United new kit. Here are some social media reactions to the potential Man United new kit:

Hideous! — FPL Michelle (@FPLMichelle) April 19, 2020

If it's true they are the new #MUFC kits, then I will just buy any and remove the man United logo and stick it to my boxer and walk naked. 🤔🤔🤔

The difference is the same🤔 — SK Leshan🇰🇪 (@SK_Leshan) April 19, 2020

Worst united kit ina long time — Kyle🦍 (@lfcevo_) April 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Man United's away kit for the 2020-21 campaign was leaked on social media as well. Mirror Sports states the new away kit will bring back the club's iconic 1995-1996 away strip. Leaks show the away kit will feature a greyish green jersey with Man United's logo embossed in orange along with an orange Adidas logo.

