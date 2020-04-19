Paul Pogba Likely To Sign New Deal With Man United And Lead Them In Future: Report

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly set to extend his stay at the club. The player who joined Man United in 2016 from Italian giants Juventus has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford. Real Madrid and Juventus were considered as the likely destinations for the France international.

Paul Pogba signs new contract with Man United?

According to reports, Paul Pogba has kept his options open, but he believes that his future lies at Old Trafford. Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer views the 27-year-old midfielder as the one capable to lead the club on the field. This might compel the club to offer a contract extension to Pogba.

Paul Pogba signs new contract amid Real Madrid interest?

🗣️ @B_Fernandes8: “I know Paul from Juve, because I played against him in Italy.



"It's difficult to find a player like him — big, strong and technical. Believe me, it's really hard to play against him." 💪#MUFC pic.twitter.com/EBFXEFIHCr — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 15, 2020

Paul Pogba was linked with a move to Real Madrid last summer. A deal was agreed between the two clubs but Real Madrid president vetoed the move at the last moment due to United’s hefty price tag for their prized asset. Manager Zinedine Zidane, in particular, is considered a huge fan of Pogba and has often spoken fondly of him.

Paul Pogba contract: Mino Raiola speaks on Man United star

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola created quite a stir after his comments on his client. He claimed that he enjoyed a great relationship with the Real Madrid board, further asserting that he will take one of his clients to the Spanish capital, implying a move for Paul Pogba. Last summer, Raiola had secured a season-long loan deal for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Paul Pogba contract runs until 2021

Juventus were also reported to be keen on roping in the former star. The player spent four seasons with the Old Lady before returning to his former club Man United to play under Jose Mourinho. His contract runs until 2021 and a new contract extension might see his influence grow at Old Trafford.

