Barcelona has reportedly backed out of signing Read Sociedad striker Willian Jose as the club looks to sign another player as a replacement for injured Ousmane Dembele. According to reports, the LaLiga giants are planning to sign a player outside the transfer window. La Liga's rules allow a club to sign a replacement player as long as the player is playing in Spain and the injured player will be sidelined for more than a period of four months.

Dembele to be sidelined for approximately 6 months

According to reports, Barcelona expects Dembele to be sidelined for approximately six months after the 22-year-old had surgery on a hamstring tear. The club had been looking for a short-term replacement and Jose was one of them. However, the club decided that they were not ready to meet Real Sociedad's 30 million pound evaluation of the player.

According to reports, Sociedad's manager, Imanol Alguacil said that Jose was most probably going to stay with the club unless Barcelona meets his 70 million Euros release clause. Barcelona has not started the official signing process to sign a replacement player as they have a time frame of 20 days to showcase Dembele's operation report to the Spanish football federation.

When the club showcases Dembele's medical documents, the medical court will review the document and will give Barcelona permission to sign a player or not. If the permission is granted then the Catalan giants will have a time frame of 15 days to sign a replacement.

Angel Rodriguez an option for Barcelona?

According to reports, another option for Barcelona is 32-year-old striker Angel Rodriguez. Getafe's veteran striker who has bagged 13 goals in 28 matches but has watered down the rumours of playing at Camp Nou. Rodriguez said that nobody has talked to him, adding that if and when things happen there will be time to think it over.

The Barcelona mainstay is reportedly unhappy with the club's falling standards, with Barcelona failing to secure signing to replace the injured Luis Suarez. Ousmane Dembele is also likely to miss the rest of the season, which thins Barcelona's resources in the attack. There have also been reports that Lionel Messi could be swayed to make a move to England. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are emerging as the frontrunning suitors.

