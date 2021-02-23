De Gea Transfer: Man United Doubt Shotstopper's Hefty-wage Worth, Keen On Selling Him

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was once touted as arguably the best player to guard the posts. The Spanish international has produced exceptional saves, often coming to the club's rescue over the past many years. But he has seen a massive dip in form, particularly since his 2018 World Cup campaign. His struggling form of late has created a wave of resentment among the club hierarchy, who are now pondering upon the idea of selling him off next summer.

De Gea transfer: Man United to sell Spaniard?

According to a report by Manchester Evening News, some senior officials at the club are wary of De Gea's struggling form between the sticks for the past three years. They believe that the Spanish shot-stopper, who is currently the highest-paid player at Old Trafford, is undeserving of it. As per the report, De Gea's salary has been put at £375,000-a-week, which is also among the highest in the Premier League.

De Gea, who has 23 appearances in the league under his belt this season, has a contract with the Red Devils until 2023. But the Man United hierarchy are eager to get the 30-year-old off their books next summer citing a lack of impactful display, apart from the financial stress that his paycheque puts on the club's resources.

But there's another conflicting view at the club as well. Man United are well aware that very few clubs across Europe have the financial strength to meet De Gea's hefty wage demands. Hence, the thought of letting Dean Henderson leave next summer is also up for negotiations.

Dean Henderson linked with Man United exit amid De Gea transfer rumours

Henderson returned to the Old Trafford outfit after concluding his loan deal with Sheffield United. He has been left frustrated due to a lack of game time and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's preference for the former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper. According to Manchester Evening News, the English shot-stopper is wanted by Tottenham, Chelsea and West Ham United.

Man United boasted the highest wage bill among Premier League clubs until 2020. The club has recently witnessed a massive dip in the wage bill. According to The Independent, the Man United wage bill has seen a dip in numbers from £287.4 million to £242.5 million.

Image courtesy: David de Gea Twitter

Note: The Man United wage bill figures have been sourced from the abovementioned website. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the figures.