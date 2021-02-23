Barcelona's Lenglet Breaks Down In Tears In Front Of Fans After Defensive Debacle Vs Cadiz

Spanish giants Barcelona have seemingly struggled at the back in the past few games. The Blaugrana were yet to recover from the horrendous show against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League when Cadiz forced them to share the spoils in LaLiga. Clement Lenglet has been under the scanner for his struggle while guarding at the back. And the Frenchman appeared to be in tears as he exited the stadium after the draw even as fans surrounded his car.

Barcelona vs Cadiz: Clement Lenglet gifts penalty in final minute

Barcelona appeared to be on track against Cadiz when Lionel Messi scored from the spot in the 32nd minute. The Catalan giants were headed towards a close-edged victory only for Lenglet's defensive debacle to act as the spoiler. The centre-back's challenge on Ruben Sobrino earned Cadiz a penalty with Alex Hernandez going on to equalise from the spot.

Interestingly, the Camp Nou outfit was on a seven-game winning streak before the Cadiz clash. The Blaugrana were undefeated in the previous 10 games across all competitions. Notably, Barcelona had last lost in the Spanish domestic competition against Cadiz earlier, with the game ending 2-1.

Lenglet breaks down as Barcelona defence comes under scanner

Barcelona's defence has been called out into question for quite some time now. The club's crisis appeared to worsen when Bayern Munich scored eight goals past Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the quarter-final of the Champions League last season. Most recently, the team's 1-4 hammering at the hands of PSG has raised some major questions on the struggling Barcelona defence.

Lenglet and Spanish defender Gerard Pique struggled to contain Kylian Mbappe throughout the game. The PSG superstar went on to score a hat-trick, becoming the first player to score thrice past Barcelona in the knockout stage of the top European club competition.

Lenglet could not hold on to his emotions as he left the Camp Nou following the draw against Cadiz. The France international was seen shedding tears as he left the stadium only to be surrounded by young fans. He stopped for a while and appeared remorseful following the horrendous display.

LaLiga standings update: Barcelona trail by eight points at top

Barcelona had the opportunity to bridge the gap separating them from Atletico Madrid after Diego Simeone's men were defeated 2-0 by Levante. But Barcelona's draw meant that they now sit fourth in the LaLiga standings with 47 points in 23 games. Ronald Koeman's side trail by eight points to the Rojiblancos.

Image courtesy: Guillem Barbeta TikTok