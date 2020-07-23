Arsenal Unveil New Home Kit For 2020-21 Season, Fans Ecstatic On Seeing Aubameyang

Arsenal revealed their new home jersey for the 2020-21 season on Thursday. The Gunners will don their new jersey in their last Premier League game of the season against Watford. Mikel Arteta's side will also wear the new jersey in their FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley. Arsenal's new jersey pays tribute to their creative 'Art Deco' period in the 1930/40s. Arsenal and Adidas have added a dark shade of red to celebrate the club's heritage and history.

Arsenal new kit launch

Fresh look, making moves ✊



The new home kit from adidas x The Arsenal



Exclusively available in-store and online now 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 23, 2020

Aubameyang, Lacazette don Arsenal new kit

Arsenal's skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang along with Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe, Kieran Tierney and David Luiz can be seen wearing the new jersey in the latest photos dropped by the club and Adidas. Arsenal's women football players can also be seen in the new home kit. Arsenal fans were elated to see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang donning the kit, who is still to sign a contract extension with the Gunners. Arsenal fans are hoping that their most prolific player in recent years stays with the club as Arteta looks to rebuild.

Arsenal home kit 2020-21: Fans are happy to see Aubameyang in new kit

We winning the league in this kit fam ❤️ pic.twitter.com/t5q7992kDl — Arsenal 🗯 (@Arsenal_hydra) July 23, 2020

Best picture y’all seeing today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YC6LS1BGIy — Fred Diaries⚘ (@fred_diaries1) July 23, 2020

Now announce Auba’s extension — now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) July 23, 2020

Arsenal new kit represents their history

As reported by Mail Online, the red strips in the jersey pay tribute to Arsenal's geometric crest which the club used between the years 1936-1949. The kit also pays homage to the design of the floor tiling of the East Stand's famous marble halls at Highbury. Arsenal experienced saw their most glorious years at Highbury before shifting to the Emirates Stadium in 2006. According to Mail Online, Adidas also added a reference to Arsenal's iconic crest at the back, with the chevrons directing towards both east and west, which seemingly represents the past and present of Arsenal's cannon emblem.

Arsenal home kit 2020-21

(Image Courtesy: Adidas/Twitter)