Arsenal Unveil New Home Kit For 2020-21 Season, Fans Ecstatic On Seeing Aubameyang

Quick links:
Arsenal revealed their new home jersey for the 2020-21 season on Thursday. The Gunners will don their new jersey in their last Premier League game of the season against Watford. Mikel Arteta's side will also wear the new jersey in their FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley. Arsenal's new jersey pays tribute to their creative 'Art Deco' period in the 1930/40s. Arsenal and Adidas have added a dark shade of red to celebrate the club's heritage and history.
Also Read | Dortmund Welcome Jude Bellingham With 'Hey Jude' By The Beatles Often Played At Etihad
Fresh look, making moves ✊— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 23, 2020
The new home kit from adidas x The Arsenal
Exclusively available in-store and online now 👇
Also Read | Edinson Cavani Transfer: Leeds Make Contact As They Dream Of Cavani-Ibrahimovic Duo
Arsenal's skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang along with Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe, Kieran Tierney and David Luiz can be seen wearing the new jersey in the latest photos dropped by the club and Adidas. Arsenal's women football players can also be seen in the new home kit. Arsenal fans were elated to see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang donning the kit, who is still to sign a contract extension with the Gunners. Arsenal fans are hoping that their most prolific player in recent years stays with the club as Arteta looks to rebuild.
Arsenal are home.— adidas Football (@adidasfootball) July 23, 2020
Introducing the new 2020/21 @Arsenal Home jersey, available now: https://t.co/lJ4SRc6Be7. pic.twitter.com/VRIxuPtlxZ
Also Read | PSG Unveil Iconic New Kits To Mark 50th Anniversary As Mbappe, Marquinhos Sport New Look
We winning the league in this kit fam ❤️ pic.twitter.com/t5q7992kDl— Arsenal 🗯 (@Arsenal_hydra) July 23, 2020
Best picture y’all seeing today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YC6LS1BGIy— Fred Diaries⚘ (@fred_diaries1) July 23, 2020
Now announce Auba’s extension— now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) July 23, 2020
Also Read | Gundogan Delves Into ‘El Mago’ David Silva’s Legacy And The Heir To His Throne, Phil Foden
As reported by Mail Online, the red strips in the jersey pay tribute to Arsenal's geometric crest which the club used between the years 1936-1949. The kit also pays homage to the design of the floor tiling of the East Stand's famous marble halls at Highbury. Arsenal experienced saw their most glorious years at Highbury before shifting to the Emirates Stadium in 2006. According to Mail Online, Adidas also added a reference to Arsenal's iconic crest at the back, with the chevrons directing towards both east and west, which seemingly represents the past and present of Arsenal's cannon emblem.
👊🏼 Arsenal are home. 🏠— David Luiz (@DavidLuiz_4) July 23, 2020
@Arsenal @adidasfootball #ReadyForSport #createdwithadidas pic.twitter.com/3hZvPn5qOU
Also Read | Raheem Sterling Trolls Piers Morgan For 2015 Tweet As Morgan Makes Amends