Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos Celebrates Birth Of Fourth Son, Posts Picture With Wife

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos was blessed with a baby boy over the week. Sergio Ramos and his wife, Pilar Rubio named their fourth child Maximo Adriano. Sergio Ramos shared the news on social media with a picture of the couple with the newborn. Sergio Ramos captioned the photo: "Immensely happy to be able to introduce Maximo Adriano. He was born at 6:56 p.m. and weighed 3.270kg. Mom and baby are perfect." Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio already have three sons - Sergio (5), Marco (4) and Alejandro (1).

Sergio Ramos son and wife

Sergio Ramos blessed with fourth son

Real Madrid ace Sergio Ramos tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Pilar Rubio last year. Sergio Ramos held a grand event to celebrate his marriage at Seville Cathedral. The couple dated for seven years before getting married. Pilar Rubio confirmed the news of her pregnancy on her Spanish TV show in January.

Pilar Rubio, in an interview with a Spanish magazine last year, stated: “If I got pregnant again, I wouldn’t mind if it was another boy. I know how they work. I think girls are more complex. But if it’s a girl, it would be great.” Sergio Ramos is experiencing a great year so far with Real Madrid winning the LaLiga 2019-20 title under his leadership. Ramos was the second-highest goalscorer for Los Blancos with 11 goals in LaLiga this season. Real Madrid will face Manchester City in their second-leg clash in Round of 16 of Champions League 2019-20. However, Sergio Ramos will miss the match as he picked up a red card in the first leg.

Immensely happy to be able to introduce you to Máximo Adriano.

He was born at 6:56PM and weighed 3.270 kg.

Thanks for always being there for me, @SergioRamos.

I love you! ❤🖤❤ — Pilar Rubio (@PilarRubio_) July 26, 2020

(Image Courtesy: Sergio Ramos/Instagram)