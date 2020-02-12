Man United Plotting £160m Transfer Move For Jack Grealish, James Maddison

Manchester United are reportedly planning to shell out 160 million pounds for both James Maddison and Jack Grealish in the summer transfer window. Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has backed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make 'statement' signings in the summer transfer window and help the club get back to winning ways.

Man United planning to use money from Pogba deal

According to reports, the Red Devils are set to lose Paul Pogba in the summer but are planning to use the proceeds from his sale to buy Maddison and Grealish. United is planning to bid 90 million pounds for Leicester City's midfielder James Maddison. However, reports suggest that the midfielder is in talks with Leicester to sign a new deal but the Red Devils are all set to offer an improved contract as compared to the Foxes' 200,000 pounds a week contract.

With the addition of Bruno Fernandes, Solskjaer will also look to boost the team's midfield with the signing of Jack Grealish. The 24-year-old midfielder has been with Aston Villa since the age of six. Although, the club is set to be offered a lot of deals from potential bidders.

Read: Paul Pogba Sets Return Date For Man United Comeback After Long-injury Layoff

Read: Noel Whelan Asks Leeds Manager Marcelo Bielsa To Not Start Jean Augustin Against Brentford

Josh King's failed Man United move

Manchester United was heavily linked with a move for Bournemouth striker Josh King throughout the January transfer window. While it was reported that the Cherries accepted United's bid for Josh King, the move eventually failed to materialise. The Red Devils instead brought in former Watford striker Odion Ighalo on a short term deal.

Josh King is frustrated with #mufc for not following through with their deadline day advances. He feels he was used and messed about. Sources believe Bournemouth might have accepted around £30m but United's preference was always a loan #mulive [@David_Ornstein] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 3, 2020

Josh King, who played for Manchester United's youth team from 2008-10, admitted that it was his dream to play for the English club. He was naturally disappointed after the move collapsed. However, King could not understand as to why the move failed in the first place. King admitted that he believed the move would eventually happen. That said, King insisted that he remains focused on his job at Bournemouth.

Read: Paul Merson Urges Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta To Sign Two Players In The Summer

Read: Ed Woodward Backs Solskjaer To Overhaul Squad In Summer Transfer Window