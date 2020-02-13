Solskjaer Receives Sympathy After Reports Of Pochettino Replacing Him Intensify

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has received sympathy after reports suggested that Mauricio Pochettino held discussions over replacing the Norweigian at Old Trafford. According to reports, rumours of Pochettino coming to Old Trafford next season intensified after confirming that he was open to managing a club in the Premier League.

Pochettino rumours are unfair on Solskjaer

According to reports, former Chelsea player, Shaun Wright-Phillips said that the rumours on Pochettino joining United are unfair on Solskjaer has only been at Old Trafford for less than one full season and needs time to rebuild the team. Phillips further added that with two years left on his contract and rumours of his sacking intensifying, Solskjaer must be thinking that is unfair.

The former Chelsea player also said that if a club wants a new manager, they will go ahead with their decision irrespective of the fact that the current manager has a few years left on his contract. Phillips added that as a manager if someone is not doing what Jurgen Klopp is doing with Liverpool then they will view themselves simply as a manager and nothing more than that.

He said even as a player, one looks back and thinks about what can he do make himself better on the field and better than the rest. The former player said that this is what Solskjaer will be doing since he is not at the Klopp's level. According to reports, Phillips said that he found it a bit weird than since the rumours regarding Pochettino came out, no one from Manchester United came out and spoke in support of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Pochettino to Manchester United?

Mauricio Pochettino parted ways with Tottenham Hotspur only in November 2019. However, the 47-year-old remains eager to return to the Premier League. Having been out of work for almost three months, Pochettino is eyeing a swift return to management with Premier League as his preferred destination.

👋 Mauricio Pochettino arrives at Griffin Park...



🤔 ...closely followed by Manchester United's newly-hired PR adviser Neil Ashton.



😈 Some would say coincidence, Red Devils fans would say otherwise...



👀 #MUFC #BreLee pic.twitter.com/UuurIKWDYs — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) February 11, 2020

