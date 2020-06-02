Barcelona Fan Creates 'ridiculous' Cristiano Ronaldo Compilation At Juventus; Watch Video

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded as one of the best players to embrace the game. During his time at Real Madrid, the Portuguese international was subject to mocking and trolling by fans of league rivals Barcelona, largely due to his comparisons with Lionel Messi. A Barcelona fan has again tried to mock the 35-year-old with a video compilation.

Barcelona fan posts hilarious Cristiano Ronaldo video compilation

A Barcelona fan posted a video compilation on Twitter that displays the misses by Cristiano Ronaldo for Juventus this season. The video is an attempt to mock the five-time Ballon d'Or winner with the caption, "Cristiano Ronaldo - Skills & Goals 2019/2020 - The GOAT?" The video that lasts for 3 minutes and 26 seconds, begins with a failed set piece by the Juventus ace against city rivals Torino in the Serie A.

Cristiano Ronaldo - Skills & Goals 2019/2020 - The GOAT ? pic.twitter.com/jqGxJlttS6 — 𝑫𝒆 𝑱𝒐𝒏𝒈𝒊𝒏𝒉𝒐™ ⚪️🇳🇱 (@dejong17__) May 31, 2020

The video is full of moments when Cristiano Ronaldo had a miss at the goal, hitting away from the post on many occasions abruptly. In one such moment, a frustrated Ronaldo hits the ball angrily on the face of teammate Sami Khedira. The video was hated by Real Madrid as well as Juventus fans, as much as it received the support of Barcelona fans, particularly the ones who adore Lionel Messi ahead of the former Real Madrid man.

Cristiano Ronaldo emerges as the highest-earning footballer

However, despite the LaLiga rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ending with the former's departure to Juventus in 2018, their off-field rivalry still continues. A recent study by Forbes suggested that Ronaldo beat his arch-rival Messi to claim the honour of being the highest-earning male football star in the last one year. He earned a reported amount of €97 million ($107 million), which can be classified as €54 million ($60 million) in salary that he receives from Juventus and €42 million ($46 million) from various brand endorsements.

On the other hand, Messi claimed the second spot on the Forbes list, even as Barcelona clamour to see their talisman seal his stay at Camp Nou with a new contract extension. The Argentina international earned €93 million ($103 million), of which €64 million ($71 million) was earned through his Barcelona salary, while he pocketed €28 million ($31 million) in brand endorsements.

