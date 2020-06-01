Lionel Messi's Barcelona Exit Clause Expires, Argentina Icon To Remain With LaLiga Giants

The Lionel Messi exit clause, which allowed him to leave Barcelona for free in the summer, reportedly expired over the weekend. In 2017, Lionel Messi added a clause in his Barcelona contract which gave him the option to leave in 2020 as long as he notified the club about his decision before June. However, ESPN reported that multiple sources from Barcelona have confirmed that the Lionel Messi exit clause expired on May 30, 2020, and that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner will stay at Camp Nou for at least a year more. The Lionel Messi Barcelona contract runs till the end of the next season.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Looks Unstoppable In Training As Barcelona Skipper Puts On A Class Display

Lionel Messi exit clause expired over the weekend

ESPN reported that they contacted Lionel Messi's team for confirmation. However, they replied stating "We don't speak about contractual issues." Spanish media outlet El Pais first reported the Lionel Messi exit clause situation back in September 2019 and the news was backed by Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique. The 33-year-old defender, while talking about Lionel Messi exit clause, said in an interview, "Messi has earned the right to be able to choose what he does with his future after everything he's given the club."

Also Read | Man City Facing A Nightmare Schedule As Clubs Meet To Discuss Project Restart Date

Strong rumours surrounded Lionel Messi's exit from Barcelona

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City were constantly linked with Lionel Messi following the Argentine's feud with Barcelona's Director of Football, Eric Abidal. Lionel Messi was at loggerheads with the Barcelona board for weeks as there were rumours about Lionel Messi and co being unwilling to accept wage cuts amid the coronavirus shutdown. Lionel Messi mentioned on social media afterwards, "Surprised that from inside the club there would be people that want to pressure us into something that we were always clear we wanted to do."

Also Read | Gareth Bale Imitates Playing Golf During Real Madrid Training As Fans Await LaLiga Return

Lionel Messi's Instagram post regarding the pay cut issue

Also Read | Lewandowski’s Lavish £7 Million Poland Apartment Has Golf Simulator And Wine Tasting Room

However, the Barcelona board and fans were confident about their legend sticking with the club until the end of his career. Lionel Messi has gone on record several times stating that he wants to end his career at Barcelona, which he refers to as his 'home'. However, Messi has also expressed a desire to return to his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys back in Argentina. Lionel Messi, in one of his interviews, said, "I love Barcelona but I really do miss Rosario. This is my home, I've been here longer than Argentina. I love Barcelona, where I live and I really enjoy what I do for a living."

Lionel Messi joined Barcelona youth's team as a teenager in 2000. He made his first senior team appearance for Barcelona in 2004 and has gone on to make a total of 718 appearances for the club. The club legend has scored 627 goals for Barcelona, which makes him the highest goalscorer in the history of the club. Meanwhile, LaLiga action is set to return on June 12 after a halt of almost three months. Barcelona top the LaLiga standings with a two-point lead over archrivals Real Madrid.

Also Read | LaLiga Return To Be Facilitated By League Games Being Broadcast For Free In June: Report