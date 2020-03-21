Barcelona Might Slash Lionel Messi's Wages After Losses Due To LaLiga Suspension: Report

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi may be on the receiving end due to the coronavirus outbreak. The LaLiga decided to suspend the season fearing the pandemic, accruing huge losses to the clubs. LaLiga clubs are set to implement a wage cut plan, which might also be done by Barcelona.

😍Happy Father's Day!❤️💙 Shoutout to all the Spanish, Italian and Portuguese Dads out there! pic.twitter.com/9gahUuFKCO — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) March 19, 2020

Also Read | LaLiga coronavirus outbreak escalates after Ezequiel Garay, Elaquim Mangala test positive

Barcelona wage cut due to LaLiga coronavirus situation

According to Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, the FC Barcelona board have decided to request the first-team squad led by Lionel Messi to make a positive financial gesture in times of distress. Club president Josep Bartomeu may ask the players to accept the board’s proposal for a wage cut. It is reported that the club is amongst the worst entities to be hit by the suspension.

Also Read | Sunil Chhetri confident about beating Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at carrom

Lionel Messi salary: Barcelona wage cut due to financial loss

It has been reported that Barcelona have failed to reach the targeted budget of €1.47 billion. Meanwhile, the Catalan giants have also failed to achieve the earning target of €11 million. Apart from the matchday revenue, the club has also suffered due to the closure of club merchandise stores.

Lionel Messi salary: Captain, other first-team players likely to take a pay cut

The same newspaper also reported that another meeting will take place soon to decide on the issue. Barcelona’s salary bill represents 61% of the total budget that has been approved by the Barcelona board for the ongoing season. Approximately, €507 million is paid out in the form of salaries while another €135 million is in amortization.

Also Read | Lionel Messi vs Jerome Boateng: Bayern Munich defender recalls embarrassing nutmeg in Q&A

Lionel Messi salary: Winger earns €620,000 per week

😍 Leo Messi's home workout, with a special guest 😉

📹 @OTRO pic.twitter.com/jKrStY4tN3 — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) March 20, 2020

Lionel Messi earns an astonishing €620,000 per week. However, according to a previous report by El Confidencial, the Barcelona star was to be offered a new contract to extend his stay at Barcelona. However, considering the lockdown, the player might be compelled to take a pay cut along with the rest of the squad.

Also Read | Lionel Messi aces 'Stay at Home' challenge in style; nominates Suarez and Aguero for it