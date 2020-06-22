Paul Pogba Teams Up With American Singer Pharell Williams To Launch Signature Adidas Boots

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was back on the field against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League after months of being on the sidelines. The France international left no stone unturned and put in a strong shift for Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in their first game after a 100-day hiatus. He also marked his return off the field with the launch of the Paul Pogba Adidas boots.

Also Read | Paul Pogba's Rolls-Royce seized by police over illegal driving allegations: Report

Paul Pogba, Pharell Williams collaborate for boots launch

According to Footy Headlines, Pogba is set to continue with business off the field. The 2018 World Cup winner has teamed up with American music artist Pharell Williams for the launch of the Adidas Predator signature boots. Footy Headlines suggest that the Paul Pogba Adidas boots are set to be launched in October this year and the retail price is set to hover around £250 ($310). Specific colour details of the Paul Pogba Adidas boots are yet to be revealed, however, it is reported that the design will be completely unique, considering it is associated with Paul Pogba.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes excited to play alongside Paul Pogba in Man Utd's game vs Tottenham

Paul Pogba vs Tottenham: Midfielder returns after months on the sidelines

Pogba started from the bench for Man United in the clash against Tottenham. The Frenchman played a pivotal role in salvaging a draw for the Red Devils when he won a penalty, which Bruno Fernandes scored in the 81st minute. Earlier, Tottenham's Steven Bergjwin put his side ahead in the 27th minute with a blistering run, leaving the Man United defence in shambles.

Also Read | Paul Pogba set to be benched for game against Tottenham as Premier League returns

Paul Pogba vs Tottenham: Luke Shaw praises France international

Man United players were seemingly impressed by Pogba's display against Tottenham. Luke Shaw, while speaking to MUTV, stated that he informed Pogba about the difference he made in the game after coming on as a substitute. Although he did not get sufficient time on the pitch, it was a pleasure to have Pogba as well as Marcus Rashford back, Shaw said. Pogba and Rashford were both on the sidelines for a lengthy period due to their respective injuries.

Shaw continued by saying that he hoped to see Pogba start the game against Sheffield United at Old Trafford. Man United occupy the fifth spot with 56 points to their credit, having bagged 46 points, the same as that of sixth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Red Devils will next play Sheffield United on Wednesday. In what will be a boost for the Red Devils, Blades' on-loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson will be ineligible to play against his parent club.

Also Read | Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes' roles for Man United upon Premier League restart explained

Image courtesy: Man United Twitter, Pharell Williams Instagram