Barcelona Players Jeered By Fans On Return To Spain, Bayern Humiliation Continues To Sting

Barcelona's crisis situation pehrpas went to another level after a humiliating 2-8 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final on Friday. The Barcelona vs Bayern Champions League clash resulted in the biggest quarter-final defeat in the competition history, as the Bundesliga giants just breezed past their opposition. The result marks yet another Champions League disappointment for Blaugrana, raising serious questions on the entire club structure form the players, the coaches to the Barcelona board.

Barcelona vs Bayern Champions League: Fans vent frustration as players return to Camp Nou

El Barça ha llegado a la CE a las 14:21. Unos 20 aficionados han increpado a ejecutivos/directivos. Jugadores y Setién han salido por otra puerta. Monchu el único que ha salido por ahí entre aplausos. G. Amor ha parado y le han reclamado que los jugadores dieran la cara #fcblive pic.twitter.com/m5xLbcDK5q — Santi Ovalle (@santiovalle) August 15, 2020

Blaugrana fans are visibly frustrated with the Barcelona vs Bayern Champions League result and have aimed their frustration at the players. The players returned to the club on Saturday and were met by a few heckles from supporters as they drove away. According to Marca, some players decided to go out the back door of the club's training ground in order to avoid the angry supporters that had gathered. Some board members did take the front door and were met with the supporters' anger including Guillermo Amor, Barcelona's director of institutional relations.

The Barcelona vs Bayern Champions League also prompted fans to hang several banners in the vicinity of the training ground to welcome the team. Some banners referred the players as mercenaries, while others hit out at the board who have brought shame to the club's 121-year history. The abuse from fans come after similar banners and slogans were on display in the Barcelona team hotel in Lisbon, where fans booed them and chanted 'shame'.

📰 — Barcelona supporters gathered at the club's training ground to try and get some answers from the players, management and board after the 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich on Friday night. A fan was yelling "We conceded eight as if we were Espanyol!" [marca] — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) August 15, 2020

Barcelona transfer news: Lionel Messi set to leave Camp Nou?

Lionel Messi has grown synonymous with Barcelona over the years since breaking into the first team, but might finally be on his way out. The six-time Ballon D'Or has reportedly issued an ultimatum to the club to bring wholesale changes to the club or he could leave the club at the end of his contract in 2021. Manchester City and Serie A's Inter Milan are said to be interested in luring Lionel Messi out of Barcelona.

If reports are to be believed, Man City are in pole position to land the six-time Ballon d'Or winner if he leaves Camp Nou in the upcoming transfer window and have the financial muscle to beat any competitors. If Messi does move to Man City, he will reunite with former boss Pep Guardiola, who oversaw Barcelona's dominance in Europe during his four-year spell at Camp Nou.

