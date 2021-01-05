Man United Transfer News: Ole Still Keen On Signing Dortmund Sensation Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund youngster Jadon Sancho was back in his groove against Wolfsburg, attempting to brush off the criticism surrounding his inconsistent performances since the start of the campaign. His recent display has reignited talks of a move to the Premier League. Having been very close to a move to Manchester United last summer, the player is still linked with the transfer, with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likely to prefer him for the right flank.

Man United transfer news: Sancho still linked with Red Devils

Sancho bagged the second goal for Dortmund in injury time during his side's 2-0 victory over Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. Earlier, Manuel Akanji had put Dortmund ahead in the second half. Meanwhile, criticism is far from over for the England international despite the goal.

#mufc are still interested in Sancho. Solskjaer believes his squad's right wing is an area that needs strengthening and sees Sancho as the right man for the job. [@hirstclass] pic.twitter.com/hrsZI8bEn3 — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) January 4, 2021

The 21-year-old failed to convert a simple tap-in from inside the penalty box, inviting furious reactions from club fans. His recent form suggests he's a shadow of his former self. Some also suggest that the Man United transfer news linking the Premier League club with Sancho, that was all over the previous summer, has taken a toll on his performances on the field.

Sancho to Man United: Solskjaer looks to strengthen right flank

Despite the inconsistent display with the Signal Iduna Park outfit this season, Man United are yet to give up on their pursuit. The club are keen on sealing the Sancho transfer, with Solskjaer preferring him for the right flank. The Norwegian tactician believes the right-wing is an area which needs to be strengthened and the England international could be the ideal choice.

Man United's interest in the Sancho transfer is not hidden. The club held multiple discussions with the Bundesliga giants last summer to ensure a move for Sancho to Man United. However, Dortmund were adamant that the Red Devils pay the £108 million valuation in its entirety.

Sancho's form cause of concern for Dortmund

Sancho's form might soon be a cause of concern as it raises doubts if he is worth the big-money move. He has racked up just five goals in 19 appearances across all competitions, while also bagging nine assists to his credit. His contract ends in 2023, but Man United would still pursue his signing next summer.

Image courtesy: Jadon Sancho Twitter